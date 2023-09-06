Fantasy Football Thursday Night Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Chiefs vs. Lions on TNF

On the Fantasy Feast Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire plays for Chiefs vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football.

Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL Showdown $2.5M Thursday Kickoff Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (DET vs KC)

Thursday Night Football DraftKings DFS Picks

Stud

Amon-Ra St. Brown ($15,300 Captain, $10,200 FLEX)

Value Play

Noah Gray ($2,400 FLEX)

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL Showdown $2.5M Thursday Kickoff Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (DET vs KC)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.