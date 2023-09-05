NFL Power Rankings for Week 1: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 1 of the NFL season.
Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!
Week 1 NFL Power Rankings
32. Arizona Cardinals
31. Indianapolis Colts
30. Los Angeles Rams
29. Las Vegas Raiders
28. Houston Texans
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26. Carolina Panthers
25. Chicago Bears
24. Washington Commanders
23. Denver Broncos
22. Atlanta Falcons
21. Green Bay Packers
20. New England Patriots
19. Tennessee Titans
18. New Orleans Saints
17. New York Giants
16. Jacksonville Jaguars
15. Minnesota Vikings
14. Cleveland Browns
13. Baltimore Ravens
12. Los Angeles Chargers
11. Detroit Lions
10. Miami Dolphins
9. Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Seattle Seahawks
7. New York Jets
6. Buffalo Bills
5. San Francisco 49ers
4. Dallas Cowboys
3. Philadelphia Eagles
2. Cincinnati Bengals
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Watch the segment below for his full analysis!
VIDEO:
Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.