NFL Power Rankings for Week 1: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 1 of the NFL season.

Week 1 NFL Power Rankings

32. Arizona Cardinals

31. Indianapolis Colts

30. Los Angeles Rams

29. Las Vegas Raiders

28. Houston Texans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

26. Carolina Panthers

25. Chicago Bears

24. Washington Commanders

23. Denver Broncos

22. Atlanta Falcons

21. Green Bay Packers

20. New England Patriots

19. Tennessee Titans

18. New Orleans Saints

17. New York Giants

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

15. Minnesota Vikings

14. Cleveland Browns

13. Baltimore Ravens

12. Los Angeles Chargers

11. Detroit Lions

10. Miami Dolphins

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Seattle Seahawks

7. New York Jets

6. Buffalo Bills

5. San Francisco 49ers

4. Dallas Cowboys

3. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Cincinnati Bengals

1. Kansas City Chiefs

