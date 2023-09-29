Week 4 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 4 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 4 NFL game.
Week 4 NFL Picks
Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Ross’ Pick: Jaguars
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills
Ross’ Pick: Bills
Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers
Ross’ Pick: Vikings
Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears
Ross’ Pick: Broncos
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns
Ross’ Pick: Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans
Ross’ Pick: Steelers
Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts
Ross’ Pick: Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints
Ross’ Pick: Saints
Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles
Ross’ Pick: Eagles
Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans
Ross’ Pick: Bengals
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers
Ross’ Pick: Chargers
New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys
Ross’ Pick: Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers
Ross’ Pick: 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets
Ross’ Pick: Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants
Ross’ Pick: Seahawks
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.