Week 4 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 4 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 4 NFL game.

Week 4 NFL Picks

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Ross’ Pick: Jaguars

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills

Ross’ Pick: Bills

Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers

Ross’ Pick: Vikings

Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears

Ross’ Pick: Broncos

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

Ross’ Pick: Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans

Ross’ Pick: Steelers

Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts

Ross’ Pick: Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

Ross’ Pick: Saints

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

Ross’ Pick: Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans

Ross’ Pick: Bengals

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

Ross’ Pick: Chargers

New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys

Ross’ Pick: Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

Ross’ Pick: 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets

Ross’ Pick: Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants

Ross’ Pick: Seahawks

