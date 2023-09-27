NFL Best Bets Today: Even Money Podcast Week 4 Sunday NFL Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

On the Even Money Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker and Steve Fezzik give their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s NFL betting card.

Week 4 NFL Picks

Ross’s Picks:

ATL Falcons +3 (at JAX)

Teaser bet: MIA Dolphins +8.5 paired with BAL Ravens +8.5

HOU Texans +3 (vs PIT)

CAR Panthers +4 (vs MIN)

Teaser bet: TEN Titans +8.5 paired with LA Rams -7.5

TB Bucs +3 (at NO)

ARI Cardinals +14 (at SF)

NE Patriots +7 (at DAL)

Teaser bet: KC Chiefs -2.5 paired with SEA Seahawks +8.5

Steve’s Picks:

ATL Falcons +3 (at JAX)

MIA Dolphins -3 (at BUF)

HOU Texans +3 (vs PIT)

CAR Panthers +4 (vs MIN)

Teaser bet: BAL Ravens +7.5 paired with LA Rams +7.5

NO Saints -3 (vs TB)

Raiders-Chargers Over 47 Total Points

NE Patriots +7 (at DAL)

Teaser bet: KC Chiefs -2.5 paired with SEA Seahawks +8.5

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.