NFL Power Rankings for Week 4: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 4 of the NFL season.
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings
32. Chicago Bears
31. Denver Broncos
30. Carolina Panthers
29. Houston Texans
28. Las Vegas Raiders
27. New York Jets
26. New York Giants
25. Arizona Cardinals
24. Minnesota Vikings
23. Indianapolis Colts
22. Washington Commanders
21. New England Patriots
20. Tennessee Titans
19. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17. Los Angeles Rams
16. Cincinnati Bengals
15. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Atlanta Falcons
13. New Orleans Saints
12. Green Bay Packers
11. Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Seattle Seahawks
9. Cleveland Browns
8. Detroit Lions
7. Baltimore Ravens
6. Dallas Cowboys
5. Buffalo Bills
4. Kansas City Chiefs
3. Philadelphia Eagles
2. San Francisco 49ers
1. Miami Dolphins
