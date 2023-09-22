Week 3 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 3 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 3 NFL game.
Week 2 NFL Picks
IND Colts at BAL Ravens
Ross’ Pick: Ravens
TEN Titans at CLE Browns
Ross’ Pick: Titans
ATL Falcons at DET Lions
Ross’ Pick: Lions
NO Saints at GB Packers
Ross’ Pick: Packers
HOU Texans at JAX Jaguars
Ross’ Pick: Jaguars
DEN Broncos at MIA Dolphins
Ross’ Pick: Dolphins
LA Chargers at MIN Vikings
Ross’ Pick: Vikings
NY Jets at NE Patriots
Ross’ Pick: Patriots
BUF Bills at WAS Commanders
Ross’ Pick: Bills
CAR Panthers at SEA Seahawks
Ross’ Pick: Seahawks
DAL Cowboys at ARI Cardinals
Ross’ Pick: Cowboys
CHI Bears at KC Chiefs
Ross’ Pick: Chiefs
PIT Steelers at LV Raiders
Ross’ Pick: Raiders
PHI Eagles at TB Buccaneers
Ross’ Pick: Eagles
LA Rams at CIN Bengals
Ross’ Pick: Bengals
