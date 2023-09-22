Week 3 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 3 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 3 NFL game.

Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Week 2 NFL Picks

IND Colts at BAL Ravens

Ross’ Pick: Ravens

TEN Titans at CLE Browns

Ross’ Pick: Titans

ATL Falcons at DET Lions

Ross’ Pick: Lions

NO Saints at GB Packers

Ross’ Pick: Packers

HOU Texans at JAX Jaguars

Ross’ Pick: Jaguars

DEN Broncos at MIA Dolphins

Ross’ Pick: Dolphins

LA Chargers at MIN Vikings

Ross’ Pick: Vikings

NY Jets at NE Patriots

Ross’ Pick: Patriots

BUF Bills at WAS Commanders

Ross’ Pick: Bills

CAR Panthers at SEA Seahawks

Ross’ Pick: Seahawks

DAL Cowboys at ARI Cardinals

Ross’ Pick: Cowboys

CHI Bears at KC Chiefs

Ross’ Pick: Chiefs

PIT Steelers at LV Raiders

Ross’ Pick: Raiders

PHI Eagles at TB Buccaneers

Ross’ Pick: Eagles

LA Rams at CIN Bengals

Ross’ Pick: Bengals

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel! You can also subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and follow the show at @RossTuckerPod.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.