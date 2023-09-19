NFLPA prez’s past RB comments to Ross Tucker come back to light amid NFL grievance

The NFL has filed a grievance against the NFLPA, alleging that running backs have been encouraged by union leadership to “consider feigning or exaggerating injuries.”

The NFL has filed a new grievance, accusing the NFLPA of advising running backs to fake injuries to avoid practicing while negotiating toward new contracts, according to sources briefed on the matter.



Interestingly enough, NFLPA President and former player JC Tretter joined the Ross Tucker Podcast back in July and made some very interesting comments in light of these allegations. He noted that players need to try and create as much leverage as they can, especially given that things like the franchise tag restrict movement and decrease leverage. So, he noted that players have to be creative in finding ways to build leverage.

“I think we’ve seen issues — now, I don’t think anybody would say they were fake injuries, but we’ve seen players who didn’t want to be where they currently are, have injuries that made them unable to practice and play, but you’re not able to get fined, and you’re not able to be punished for not reporting,” Tretter told Ross Tucker.

He does take a step back and note that he doesn’t think he’s “allowed to ever recommend that, at least publicly, but I think each player needs to find a way to build up leverage to try to get a fair deal.”

This past offseason saw much discussion about running backs, in particular, having a difficult time getting what they considered to be fair and equitable pay, and that talk is sure to be revisited after Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb both got injured in Week 2 and Jonathan Taylor remains mired in a battle with the Colts and is away from the team.

