NFL Power Rankings for Week 3: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 3 of the NFL season.
Week 3 NFL Power Rankings
32. Houston Texans
31. Carolina Panthers
30. Chicago Bears
29. Arizona Cardinals
28. Denver Broncos
27. Indianapolis Colts
26. Las Vegas Raiders
25. New York Jets
24. New York Giants
23. Minnesota Vikings
22. Los Angeles Rams
21. New England Patriots
20. Los Angeles Chargers
19. Washington Commanders
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17. Tennessee Titans
16. Green Bay Packers
15. Pittsburgh Steelers
14. Seattle Seahawks
13. Jacksonville Jaguars
12. Cincinnati Bengals
11. Cleveland Browns
10. Atlanta Falcons
9. Detroit Lions
8. New Orleans Saints
7. Buffalo Bills
6. Baltimore Ravens
5. Kansas City Chiefs
4. Philadelphia Eagles
3. Miami Dolphins
2. San Francisco 49ers
1. Dallas Cowboys
