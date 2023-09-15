Week 2 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 2 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 2 NFL game.
Week 2 NFL Picks
GB Panthers at ATL Falcons
Ross’ Pick: Packers
LV Raiders at BUF Bills
Ross’ Pick: Bills
BAL Ravens at CIN Bengals
Ross’ Pick: Bengals
SEA Seahawks at DET Lions
Ross’ Pick: Lions
IND Colts at HOU Texans
Ross’ Pick: Texans
KC Chiefs at JAX Jaguars
Ross’ Pick: Chiefs
CHI Bears at TB Buccaneers
Ross’ Pick: Bears
LA Chargers at TEN Titans
Ross’ Pick: Chargers
NY Giants at ARI Cardinals
Ross’ Pick: Giants
SF 49ers at LA Rams
Ross’ Pick: 49ers
NYJ Jets at DAL Cowboys
Ross’ Pick: Cowboys
WAS Commanders at DEN Broncos
Ross’ Pick: Broncos
MIA Dolphins at NE Patriots
Ross’ Pick: Dolphins
NO Saints at CAR Panthers
Ross’ Pick: Saints
CLE Browns at PIT Steelers
Ross’ Pick: Steelers
