Week 2 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 2 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 2 NFL game.

Week 2 NFL Picks

GB Panthers at ATL Falcons

Ross’ Pick: Packers

LV Raiders at BUF Bills

Ross’ Pick: Bills

BAL Ravens at CIN Bengals

Ross’ Pick: Bengals

SEA Seahawks at DET Lions

Ross’ Pick: Lions

IND Colts at HOU Texans

Ross’ Pick: Texans

KC Chiefs at JAX Jaguars

Ross’ Pick: Chiefs

CHI Bears at TB Buccaneers

Ross’ Pick: Bears

LA Chargers at TEN Titans

Ross’ Pick: Chargers

NY Giants at ARI Cardinals

Ross’ Pick: Giants

SF 49ers at LA Rams

Ross’ Pick: 49ers

NYJ Jets at DAL Cowboys

Ross’ Pick: Cowboys

WAS Commanders at DEN Broncos

Ross’ Pick: Broncos

MIA Dolphins at NE Patriots

Ross’ Pick: Dolphins

NO Saints at CAR Panthers

Ross’ Pick: Saints

CLE Browns at PIT Steelers

Ross’ Pick: Steelers

