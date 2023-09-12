NFL Power Rankings for Week 2: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 2 of the NFL season.
Week 2 NFL Power Rankings
32. Arizona Cardinals
31. Indianapolis Colts
30. Houston Texans
29. Carolina Panthers
28. Chicago Bears
27. Denver Broncos
26. Washington Commanders
25. Las Vegas Raiders
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23. New York Giants
22. Los Angeles Rams
21. Tennessee Titans
20. Atlanta Falcons
19. New England Patriots
18. Minnesota Vikings
17. New York Jets
16. New Orleans Saints
15. Seattle Seahawks
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
13. Baltimore Ravens
12. Los Angeles Chargers
11. Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Green Bay Packers
9. Buffalo Bills
8. Cleveland Browns
7. Detroit Lions
6. Miami Dolphins
5. Cincinnati Bengals
4. Philadelphia Eagles
3. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Dallas Cowboys
1. San Francisco 49ers
