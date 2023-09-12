NFL Power Rankings for Week 2: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 2 of the NFL season.

Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Week 2 NFL Power Rankings

32. Arizona Cardinals

31. Indianapolis Colts

30. Houston Texans

29. Carolina Panthers

28. Chicago Bears

27. Denver Broncos

26. Washington Commanders

25. Las Vegas Raiders

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. New York Giants

22. Los Angeles Rams

21. Tennessee Titans

20. Atlanta Falcons

19. New England Patriots

18. Minnesota Vikings

17. New York Jets

16. New Orleans Saints

15. Seattle Seahawks

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

13. Baltimore Ravens

12. Los Angeles Chargers

11. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Green Bay Packers

9. Buffalo Bills

8. Cleveland Browns

7. Detroit Lions

6. Miami Dolphins

5. Cincinnati Bengals

4. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Dallas Cowboys

1. San Francisco 49ers

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.