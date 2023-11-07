NFL Power Rankings for Week 10: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 10 of the NFL season.

Week 10 NFL Power Rankings

32. Arizona Cardinals

31. Carolina Panthers

30. New York Giants

29. Chicago Bears

28. New England Patriots

27. Green Bay Packers

26. Los Angeles Rams

25. Las Vegas Raiders

24. Denver Broncos

23. Tennessee Titans

22. Indianapolis Colts

21. Atlanta Falcons

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Washington Commanders

18. Houston Texans

17. New Orleans Saints

16. New York Jets

15. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

12. Cleveland Browns

11. Buffalo Bills

10. San Francisco 49ers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

8. Seattle Seahawks

7. Dallas Cowboys

6. Detroit Lions

5. Miami Dolphins

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

3. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Philadelphia Eagles

1. Baltimore Ravens

