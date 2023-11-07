NFL Power Rankings for Week 10: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 10 of the NFL season.
Week 10 NFL Power Rankings
32. Arizona Cardinals
31. Carolina Panthers
30. New York Giants
29. Chicago Bears
28. New England Patriots
27. Green Bay Packers
26. Los Angeles Rams
25. Las Vegas Raiders
24. Denver Broncos
23. Tennessee Titans
22. Indianapolis Colts
21. Atlanta Falcons
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19. Washington Commanders
18. Houston Texans
17. New Orleans Saints
16. New York Jets
15. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
13. Pittsburgh Steelers
12. Cleveland Browns
11. Buffalo Bills
10. San Francisco 49ers
9. Cincinnati Bengals
8. Seattle Seahawks
7. Dallas Cowboys
6. Detroit Lions
5. Miami Dolphins
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
3. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Philadelphia Eagles
1. Baltimore Ravens
