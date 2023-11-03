Week 9 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 9 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 9 NFL game.

Week 9 NFL Picks

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs

Ross’ Pick: Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons

Ross’ Pick: Falcons

Seattle Seahawks @ Baltimore Ravens

Ross’ Pick: Ravens

Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns

Ross’ Pick: Browns

Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers

Ross’ Pick: Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans

Ross’ Pick: Texans

Washington Commanders @ New England Patriots

Ross’ Pick: Commanders

Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints

Ross’ Pick: Saints

Indianapolis Colts @ Carolina Panthers

Ross’ Pick: Colts

New York Giants @ Las Vegas Raiders

Ross’ Pick: Raiders

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

Ross’ Pick: Eagles

Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals

Ross’ Pick: Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets

Ross’ Pick: Chargers

VIDEO:

