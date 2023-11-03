Week 9 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 9 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 9 NFL game.
Week 9 NFL Picks
Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs
Ross’ Pick: Chiefs
Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons
Ross’ Pick: Falcons
Seattle Seahawks @ Baltimore Ravens
Ross’ Pick: Ravens
Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns
Ross’ Pick: Browns
Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers
Ross’ Pick: Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans
Ross’ Pick: Texans
Washington Commanders @ New England Patriots
Ross’ Pick: Commanders
Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints
Ross’ Pick: Saints
Indianapolis Colts @ Carolina Panthers
Ross’ Pick: Colts
New York Giants @ Las Vegas Raiders
Ross’ Pick: Raiders
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles
Ross’ Pick: Eagles
Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals
Ross’ Pick: Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets
Ross’ Pick: Chargers
VIDEO:
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.