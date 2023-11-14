NFL Power Rankings for Week 11: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 11 of the NFL season.

Week 11 NFL Power Rankings

32. New York Giants

31. Carolina Panthers

30. Chicago Bears

29. New England Patriots

28. Arizona Cardinals

27. Los Angeles Rams

26. Green Bay Packers

25. Tennessee Titans

24. Atlanta Falcons

23. Denver Broncos

22. Indianapolis Colts

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Washington Commanders

19. New York Jets

18. Las Vegas Raiders

17. New Orleans Saints

16. Los Angeles Chargers

15. Buffalo Bills

14. Houston Texans

13. Minnesota Vikings

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

11. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Seattle Seahawks

9. Cleveland Browns

8. Miami Dolphins

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Dallas Cowboys

5. Detroit Lions

4. San Francisco 49ers

3. Baltimore Ravens

2. Kansas City Chiefs

1. Philadelphia Eagles

