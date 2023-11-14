NFL Power Rankings for Week 11: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 11 of the NFL season.
Week 11 NFL Power Rankings
32. New York Giants
31. Carolina Panthers
30. Chicago Bears
29. New England Patriots
28. Arizona Cardinals
27. Los Angeles Rams
26. Green Bay Packers
25. Tennessee Titans
24. Atlanta Falcons
23. Denver Broncos
22. Indianapolis Colts
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Washington Commanders
19. New York Jets
18. Las Vegas Raiders
17. New Orleans Saints
16. Los Angeles Chargers
15. Buffalo Bills
14. Houston Texans
13. Minnesota Vikings
12. Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Cincinnati Bengals
10. Seattle Seahawks
9. Cleveland Browns
8. Miami Dolphins
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Dallas Cowboys
5. Detroit Lions
4. San Francisco 49ers
3. Baltimore Ravens
2. Kansas City Chiefs
1. Philadelphia Eagles
