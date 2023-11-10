Week 10 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 10 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 10 NFL game.
Week 10 NFL Picks
Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots
Ross’ Pick: Colts
Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens
Ross’ Pick: Ravens
Houston Texans @ Cincinnati Bengals
Ross’ Pick: Bengals
San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Ross’ Pick: 49ers
New Orleans Saints @ Minnesota Vikings
Ross’ Pick: Vikings
Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Ross’ Pick: Steelers
Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ross’ Pick: Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals
Ross’ Pick: Falcons
Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Chargers
Ross’ Pick: Lions
New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys
Ross’ Pick: Cowboys
Washington Commanders @ Seattle Seahawks
Ross’ Pick: Seahawks
New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders
Ross’ Pick: Raiders
Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills
Ross’ Pick: Bills
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.