Week 10 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 10 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 10 NFL game.

Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Week 10 NFL Picks

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots

Ross’ Pick: Colts

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

Ross’ Pick: Ravens

Houston Texans @ Cincinnati Bengals

Ross’ Pick: Bengals

San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Ross’ Pick: 49ers

New Orleans Saints @ Minnesota Vikings

Ross’ Pick: Vikings

Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Ross’ Pick: Steelers

Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ross’ Pick: Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals

Ross’ Pick: Falcons

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Chargers

Ross’ Pick: Lions

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

Ross’ Pick: Cowboys

Washington Commanders @ Seattle Seahawks

Ross’ Pick: Seahawks

New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders

Ross’ Pick: Raiders

Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

Ross’ Pick: Bills

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel! You can also subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and follow the show at @RossTuckerPod.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.