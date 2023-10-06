Week 5 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 5 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 5 NFL game.
Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!
Week 5 NFL Picks
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills
Ross’ Pick: Bills
Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons
Ross’ Pick: Falcons
Carolina Panthers @ Detroit Lions
Ross’ Pick: Lions
Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts
Ross’ Pick: Titans
New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins
Ross’ Pick: Dolphins
New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots
Ross’ Pick: Saints
Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Ross’ Pick: Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals @ Arizona Cardinals
Ross’ Pick: Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams
Ross’ Pick: Eagles
New York Jets @ Denver Broncos
Ross’ Pick: Jets
Kansas City Chiefs @ Minnesota Vikings
Ross’ Pick: Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers
Ross’ Pick: 49ers
Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders
Ross’ Pick: Packers
Watch the segment below for his full analysis!
VIDEO:
Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel! You can also subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and follow the show at @RossTuckerPod.
The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.