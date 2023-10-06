Week 5 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 5 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 5 NFL game.

Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Week 5 NFL Picks

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills

Ross’ Pick: Bills

Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons

Ross’ Pick: Falcons

Carolina Panthers @ Detroit Lions

Ross’ Pick: Lions

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Ross’ Pick: Titans

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins

Ross’ Pick: Dolphins

New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots

Ross’ Pick: Saints

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Ross’ Pick: Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals @ Arizona Cardinals

Ross’ Pick: Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams

Ross’ Pick: Eagles

New York Jets @ Denver Broncos

Ross’ Pick: Jets

Kansas City Chiefs @ Minnesota Vikings

Ross’ Pick: Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

Ross’ Pick: 49ers

Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Ross’ Pick: Packers

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel! You can also subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and follow the show at @RossTuckerPod.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.