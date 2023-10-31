NFL Power Rankings for Week 9: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 9 of the NFL season.

Week 9 NFL Power Rankings

32. Chicago Bears

31. Arizona Cardinals

30. Carolina Panthers

29. Green Bay Packers

28. New York Giants

27. New England Patriots

26. Las Vegas Raiders

25. Los Angeles Rams

24. Denver Broncos

23. Tennessee Titans

22. Indianapolis Colts

21. New Orleans Saints

20. Houston Texans

19. Washington Commanders

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

17. Atlanta Falcons

16. Los Angeles Chargers

15. Minnesota Vikings

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

13. New York Jets

12. Cleveland Browns

11. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

9. San Francisco 49ers

8. Dallas Cowboys

7. Seattle Seahawks

6. Detroit Lions

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Miami Dolphins

3. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Baltimore Ravens

1. Philadelphia Eagles

