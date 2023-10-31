NFL Power Rankings for Week 9: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 9 of the NFL season.
Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!
Week 9 NFL Power Rankings
32. Chicago Bears
31. Arizona Cardinals
30. Carolina Panthers
29. Green Bay Packers
28. New York Giants
27. New England Patriots
26. Las Vegas Raiders
25. Los Angeles Rams
24. Denver Broncos
23. Tennessee Titans
22. Indianapolis Colts
21. New Orleans Saints
20. Houston Texans
19. Washington Commanders
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17. Atlanta Falcons
16. Los Angeles Chargers
15. Minnesota Vikings
14. Pittsburgh Steelers
13. New York Jets
12. Cleveland Browns
11. Cincinnati Bengals
10. Buffalo Bills
9. San Francisco 49ers
8. Dallas Cowboys
7. Seattle Seahawks
6. Detroit Lions
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
4. Miami Dolphins
3. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Baltimore Ravens
1. Philadelphia Eagles
Watch the segment below for his full analysis!
VIDEO:
Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel! You can also subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and follow the show at @RossTuckerPod.
Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.