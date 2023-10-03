NFL Power Rankings for Week 5: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 5 of the NFL season.

Week 5 NFL Power Rankings

32. Chicago Bears

31. Carolina Panthers

30. Denver Broncos

29. New York Giants

28. Las Vegas Raiders

27. New York Jets

26. Houston Texans

25. Arizona Cardinals

24. Minnesota Vikings

23. Indianapolis Colts

22. Cincinnati Bengals

21. New England Patriots

20. Atlanta Falcons

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. New Orleans Saints

17. Tennessee Titans

16. Jacksonville Jaguars

15. Green Bay Packers

14. Washington Commanders

13. Los Angeles Rams

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

11. Cleveland Browns

10. Los Angeles Chargers

9. Seattle Seahawks

8. Detroit Lions

7. Baltimore Ravens

6. Dallas Cowboys

5. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Miami Dolphins

3. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

1. San Francisco 49ers

