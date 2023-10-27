Week 8 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 8 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 8 NFL game.
Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!
Week 8 NFL Picks
Houston Texans @ Carolina Panthers
Ross’ Pick: Texans
Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys
Ross’ Pick: Cowboys
Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers
Ross’ Pick: Vikings
New Orleans Saints @ Indianapolis Colts
Ross’ Pick: Colts
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins
Ross’ Pick: Dolphins
New York Jets @ New York Giants
Ross’ Pick: Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Ross’ Pick: Jaguars
Atlanta Falcons @ Tennessee Titans
Ross’ Pick: Falcons
Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders
Ross’ Pick: Eagles
Cleveland Browns @ Seattle Seahawks
Ross’ Pick: Seahawks
Baltimore Ravens @ Arizona Cardinals
Ross’ Pick: Ravens
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos
Ross’ Pick: Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals @ San Francisco 49ers
Ross’ Pick: Bengals
Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Chargers
Ross’ Pick: Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders @ Detroit Lions
Ross’ Pick: Lions
Watch the segment below for his full analysis!
VIDEO:
Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel! You can also subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and follow the show at @RossTuckerPod.
The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.