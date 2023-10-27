Week 8 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 8 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 8 NFL game.

Week 8 NFL Picks

Houston Texans @ Carolina Panthers

Ross’ Pick: Texans

Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys

Ross’ Pick: Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

Ross’ Pick: Vikings

New Orleans Saints @ Indianapolis Colts

Ross’ Pick: Colts

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

Ross’ Pick: Dolphins

New York Jets @ New York Giants

Ross’ Pick: Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Ross’ Pick: Jaguars

Atlanta Falcons @ Tennessee Titans

Ross’ Pick: Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders

Ross’ Pick: Eagles

Cleveland Browns @ Seattle Seahawks

Ross’ Pick: Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens @ Arizona Cardinals

Ross’ Pick: Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

Ross’ Pick: Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals @ San Francisco 49ers

Ross’ Pick: Bengals

Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Chargers

Ross’ Pick: Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders @ Detroit Lions

Ross’ Pick: Lions

