NFL Best Bets Today: Even Money Podcast Week 8 Sunday NFL Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

On the Even Money Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker and Steve Fezzik give their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday's NFL betting card.

Week 8 NFL Picks

Ross’s Picks:

Teaser bet: Ravens +2.5 paired with Bills -2.5, Steelers +8.5, Giants +8.5, Titans +8.5, Saints +7.5, Chiefs +1.5, Lions -2

Steve’s Picks:

Teaser bet: Eagles -6.5 paired with Lions -8

Teaser bet: Chiefs -8 paired with Titans +3

Chiefs-Broncos Over 46 Total Points

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

