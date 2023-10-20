Week 7 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 7 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 7 NFL game.

Week 7 NFL Picks

Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens

Ross’ Pick: Ravens

Las Vegas Raiders @ Chicago Bears

Ross’ Pick: Bears

Cleveland Browns @ Indianapolis Colts

Ross’ Pick: Colts

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Ross’ Pick: Bills

Washington Commanders @ New York Giants

Ross’ Pick: Commanders

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ross’ Pick: Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Rams

Ross’ Pick: Steelers

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks

Ross’ Pick: Seahawks

Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos

Ross’ Pick: Packers

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Ross’ Pick: Chiefs

Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles

Ross’ Pick: Eagles

San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings

Ross’ Pick: 49ers

