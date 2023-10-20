Week 7 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 7 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 7 NFL game.
Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!
Week 7 NFL Picks
Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens
Ross’ Pick: Ravens
Las Vegas Raiders @ Chicago Bears
Ross’ Pick: Bears
Cleveland Browns @ Indianapolis Colts
Ross’ Pick: Colts
Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots
Ross’ Pick: Bills
Washington Commanders @ New York Giants
Ross’ Pick: Commanders
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ross’ Pick: Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Rams
Ross’ Pick: Steelers
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks
Ross’ Pick: Seahawks
Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos
Ross’ Pick: Packers
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs
Ross’ Pick: Chiefs
Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles
Ross’ Pick: Eagles
San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings
Ross’ Pick: 49ers
Watch the segment below for his full analysis!
VIDEO:
Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel! You can also subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and follow the show at @RossTuckerPod.
The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.