NFL Power Rankings for Week 7: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 7 of the NFL season.
Week 7 NFL Power Rankings
32. Carolina Panthers
31. New England Patriots
30. Chicago Bears
29. Denver Broncos
28. Arizona Cardinals
27. New York Giants
26. Green Bay Packers
25. Las Vegas Raiders
24. Indianapolis Colts
23. Tennessee Titans
22. Minnesota Vikings
21. Atlanta Falcons
20. Houston Texans
19. New York Jets
18. Washington Commanders
17. New Orleans Saints
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
15. Cincinnati Bengals
14. Los Angeles Rams
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12. Los Angeles Chargers
11. Cleveland Browns
10. Dallas Cowboys
9. Baltimore Ravens
8. Jacksonville Jaguars
7. Seattle Seahawks
6. Buffalo Bills
5. Kansas City Chiefs
4. Detroit Lions
3. Miami Dolphins
2. Philadelphia Eagles
1. San Francisco 49ers
