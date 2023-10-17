NFL Power Rankings for Week 7: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 7 of the NFL season.

Week 7 NFL Power Rankings

32. Carolina Panthers

31. New England Patriots

30. Chicago Bears

29. Denver Broncos

28. Arizona Cardinals

27. New York Giants

26. Green Bay Packers

25. Las Vegas Raiders

24. Indianapolis Colts

23. Tennessee Titans

22. Minnesota Vikings

21. Atlanta Falcons

20. Houston Texans

19. New York Jets

18. Washington Commanders

17. New Orleans Saints

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Cincinnati Bengals

14. Los Angeles Rams

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12. Los Angeles Chargers

11. Cleveland Browns

10. Dallas Cowboys

9. Baltimore Ravens

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

7. Seattle Seahawks

6. Buffalo Bills

5. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Detroit Lions

3. Miami Dolphins

2. Philadelphia Eagles

1. San Francisco 49ers

