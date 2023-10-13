Week 6 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 6 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 6 NFL game.
Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!
Week 6 NFL Picks
Baltimore Ravens @ Tennessee Titans
Ross’ Pick: Ravens
Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons
Ross’ Pick: Commanders
Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears
Ross’ Pick: Bears
Seattle Seahawks @ Cincinnati Bengals
Ross’ Pick: Bengals
San Francisco 49ers @ Cleveland Browns
Ross’ Pick: 49ers
New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans
Ross’ Pick: Saints
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Ross’ Pick: Jaguars
Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins
Ross’ Pick: Dolphins
New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders
Ross’ Pick: Patriots
Detroit Lions @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ross’ Pick: Lions
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams
Ross’ Pick: Rams
Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets
Ross’ Pick: Eagles
New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills
Ross’ Pick: Bills
Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers
Ross’ Pick: Chargers
Watch the segment below for his full analysis!
VIDEO:
Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel! You can also subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and follow the show at @RossTuckerPod.
The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.