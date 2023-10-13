Week 6 NFL Picks: Straight-Up Picks for Every Week 6 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 6 NFL game.

Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Week 6 NFL Picks

Baltimore Ravens @ Tennessee Titans

Ross’ Pick: Ravens

Washington Commanders @ Atlanta Falcons

Ross’ Pick: Commanders

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

Ross’ Pick: Bears

Seattle Seahawks @ Cincinnati Bengals

Ross’ Pick: Bengals

San Francisco 49ers @ Cleveland Browns

Ross’ Pick: 49ers

New Orleans Saints @ Houston Texans

Ross’ Pick: Saints

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Ross’ Pick: Jaguars

Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins

Ross’ Pick: Dolphins

New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders

Ross’ Pick: Patriots

Detroit Lions @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ross’ Pick: Lions

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

Ross’ Pick: Rams

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets

Ross’ Pick: Eagles

New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills

Ross’ Pick: Bills

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers

Ross’ Pick: Chargers

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel! You can also subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and follow the show at @RossTuckerPod.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.