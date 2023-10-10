NFL Power Rankings for Week 6: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 6 of the NFL season.

Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Week 6 NFL Power Rankings

32. Carolina Panthers

31. New York Giants

30. Denver Broncos

29. New England Patriots

28. Chicago Bears

27. Arizona Cardinals

26. New York Jets

25. Las Vegas Raiders

24. Green Bay Packers

23. Houston Texans

22. Minnesota Vikings

21. Tennessee Titans

20. Washington Commanders

19. Indianapolis Colts

18. Cincinnati Bengals

17. Atlanta Falcons

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

15. New Orleans Saints

14. Los Angeles Rams

13. Cleveland Browns

12. Los Angeles Chargers

11. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Baltimore Ravens

8. Dallas Cowboys

7. Seattle Seahawks

6. Buffalo Bills

5. Detroit Lions

4. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Miami Dolphins

2. Philadelphia Eagles

1. San Francisco 49ers

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel! You can also subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and follow the show at @RossTuckerPod.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.