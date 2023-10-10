NFL Power Rankings for Week 6: All 32 NFL Teams

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker ranks all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 6 of the NFL season.
Week 6 NFL Power Rankings
32. Carolina Panthers
31. New York Giants
30. Denver Broncos
29. New England Patriots
28. Chicago Bears
27. Arizona Cardinals
26. New York Jets
25. Las Vegas Raiders
24. Green Bay Packers
23. Houston Texans
22. Minnesota Vikings
21. Tennessee Titans
20. Washington Commanders
19. Indianapolis Colts
18. Cincinnati Bengals
17. Atlanta Falcons
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
15. New Orleans Saints
14. Los Angeles Rams
13. Cleveland Browns
12. Los Angeles Chargers
11. Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. Baltimore Ravens
8. Dallas Cowboys
7. Seattle Seahawks
6. Buffalo Bills
5. Detroit Lions
4. Kansas City Chiefs
3. Miami Dolphins
2. Philadelphia Eagles
1. San Francisco 49ers
