Jon Stewart returning to The Daily Show on Mondays through the 2024 election

Get ready for Indecision 2024 as former longtime host Jon Stewart has agreed to return to The Daily Show as host on Mondays through the 2024 election.

Stewart, of course, turned The Daily Show into a pop culture phenomenon during his tenure as host from 1999-2015. At one point, Stewart became one of America’s most trusted news sources all while hosting a parody of a news program on a basic cable channel devoted to comedy.

Stewart, a noted sports fan, used sports to quip about his return to the desk he made famous.

Friends. After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Excited for the future!

5’7” ish

165

14.8 second 40#Blessed #NILBABY #TDSnation #LFGM — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 24, 2024

Stewart’s return to The Daily Show will begin on February 12, with The Hollywood Reporter reporting that a team of correspondents likely to include Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta and Dulcé Sloan will handle hosting duties for the remainder of the week.

The Daily Show has been without a permanent host since Trevor Noah, who replaced Stewart in 2015, left the program in December 2022. One of Noah’s potential successors, Roy Wood Jr., recently joined Pablo Torre Finds Out to discuss his decision instead to leave the program altogether. He said, “it wasn’t disappointing, it was just more affirming than anything.” Watch the segment or listen to the full episode below. And make sure to check out new episodes of Pablo Torre Finds Out on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 3 p.m. ET on DraftKings Network.

Roy Wood Jr.’s Guide to Hosting Awards Shows (and Roasting Joe Biden)

He is one of the most talented stand-ups in America. But Roy Wood Jr. is also of the most deliberate thinkers about his craft. Roasting Joe Biden? Nerve-wracking as hell. Hosting an awards show? Like performing for LeBron in the locker room before Game Seven. The former Daily Show correspondent explains the affirmation of not succeeding Trevor Noah, the Taylor Swift-proof takeaway from Jo Koy’s Golden Globes monologue, the point of getting booed, the power of free jokes... and how he almost ended up as a baseball umpire.

