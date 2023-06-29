Let’s rank every Indiana Jones companion

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny hits theaters on Friday, June 30, ushering in the next chapter of the iconic franchise from the tandem of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. Harrison Ford returns to reprise the iconic role for one last chapter, and for the fifth iteration of the series, he’ll work alongside Helena Shaw, portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Waller-Bridge is just one of many to act alongside Ford in the Indian Jones franchise, and chances are that every fan has their respective favorite companion to the world’s greatest archaeologist.

Here is our ranking of Indy’s iconic companions ahead of The Dial of Destiny’s release on June 30.

10. Satipo

Alfred Molina plays a brief role as Indy’s counterpart, Satipo. However, their partnership is short-tenured after he cowardly tries to escape with the golden idol in the opening of Raiders of the Lost Ark. If anything, Satipo, and Molina’s portrayal, has become a fan favorite given the epic opening and Indy’s “Adios, Satipo” following his demise.

9. George “Mac” McHale

Mac began as an ally to Indy; however, during the events of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, his allegiances changed after his greed corrupted him into betraying Indy in favor of the Soviets. His habit of switching sides made him one of Indy’s most unpredictable companions, though he found a fitting end after being sucked into a vortex with the fortune he so craved.

8. Willie Scott

Kate Capshaw’s Willie has garnered criticism from audiences due to her constant complaining and knack for loud screaming. Still, her performance does give for some fun moments alongside Indy and Short Round, so truth be told, the volume of hatred the character gets seems a bit arbitrary.

7. Mutt Williams

Also known as Henry Jones III, Shia LaBeouf portrays the son of Indiana Jones in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull as it was revealed Indy had a child with his former girlfriend, Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen.) Much of Mutt’s hatred and backlash from audiences steers toward LaBeouf’s casting in the first place, but he still puts on a handful of exciting moments in the franchise’s fourth chapter.

6. Elsa Schneider

Elsa Schneider (Alison Doody) was Indy’s love interest, and brief companion, as they searched for the Holy Grail in The Last Crusade. After revealing herself to be a conspirator for the Germans and double-crossing Indy, she achieves her goal of recovering the Grail, but at the cost of her life in the film’s final act.

5. Marcus Brody

Although Brody (Denholm Elliott) didn’t see too much action on the big screen, except for The Last Crusade, he remained a close friend and colleague to Indy and his family throughout the original trilogy. His loyalty to Indy has him ranked deservingly in the top five of all Jones’ companions.

4. Short Round

Ke Huy Quan portrayed Jones’ best friend and loyal companion in their adventures through Asia and in The Temple of Doom, and it’s Quan’s chemistry with Ford, which resembles that of a father and son, that is so enjoyable to see on screen.

3. Sallah

As Indy's companion, Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) clocks in with the most on-screen appearances and will appear again in The Dial of Destiny. Sallah had a perfect combination of admirable traits and a fun, joyful sense of humor as one of Indy’s most iconic companions.

2. Marion Ravenwood

Marion (Karen Allen) proved to be more than a capable fighter alongside the other companions on this list. Her quick wits and bravery, coupled with some iconic moments alongside Indy on screen, arguably make her a case to be No. 1 or at least 1A throughout the Indiana Jones franchise.

1. Professor Henry Jones, Sr.

Jones Sr. (Sean Connery) appeared in The Last Crusade as Indy’s brilliant but distant father, and the duo eventually rekindled their relationship while attempting to thwart the Nazis in search of the Holy Grail. The family bond between the two, alongside Jones Sr.’s intellect and witty humor, make their partnership among the best in the series overall.