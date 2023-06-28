All the Indiana Jones Films, Ranked

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny hits theaters on Friday, June 30, ushering in the next chapter of the iconic franchise from the tandem of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. Though the former will sit this one out with James Mangold in the director’s chair, there is still plenty of hype as Harrison Ford returns in his iconic role.

One of the unique traits of the Indiana Jones franchise is that none of the films are too similar, which was a goal of Spielberg and Lucas as they hoped not to repeat the same movie formulas of the past. As a result, it opens up the debate of which films are the best of the bunch.

Here is our ranking of all the Indiana Jones films ahead of The Dial of Destiny’s release on June 30.

4. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

The fourth chapter of the Indiana Jones series explores the extraterrestrial phenomenon as Indy battles the Soviet KGB searching for a telepathic crystal skull. Harrison Ford returns to the titular role for the first time in 19 years alongside Karen Allen (Marion Ravenwood), while Shia LaBeouf portrays their son, Mutt Williams. Opposite Indiana Jones is Cate Blanchett operating as the villain, Irina Spalko.

Despite not being up to par compared to its counterparts, Crystal Skull received generally favorable reviews from critics. At the same time, the exploration of aliens made sense as the film shifted toward the 1950s. Blanchett’s Spalko doesn’t quite contend with the other foes in the series, and while the CGI didn’t quite hold up, or age well for that matter, the fourth film of the franchise still holds its own in paying homage to the science-fiction flicks that prevailed throughout the ‘50s.

3. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

In wishing to not repeat the prior film’s use of Nazis as the villain, George Lucas devised Temple of Doom as a prequel with Indiana Jones arriving in India and subsequently at odds with a cult practicing child slavery, black magic, and human sacrifice. Kate Capshaw plays opposite Harrison Ford, while Ke Huy Quan makes his feature film debut as Short Round, Indy’s 11-year-old sidekick.

Aside from some problematic portrayals of Indian culture, Temple of Doom doesn’t quite hold up to either the first or third film of the franchise, given the lack of a strong companion when compared to the likes of Karen Allen. Many iconic moments remain, such as the booby-trap sequence en route to the temple and the mine car chase. Additionally, Indy’s dialogue and comedic moments with Short Round are unmatched.

2. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Don’t think of this as number “2”, rather 1A or 1B with The Last Crusade; truth be told, they can swap just as easily! There isn’t a fault to be found in Steven Spielberg’s first chapter of the franchise, which sees Indiana Jones and Karen Ravenwood embark to find the Ark of the Covenant before it falls into the hands of the Nazis.

From the incredible opening set sequence of Jones escaping a literal wrecking ball to the film’s quintessential third act that sees the Nazis endure the wrath and power of the Ark of the Covenant, many consider this the best in the franchise, and one could say they are right.

The writing and dialogue in the film are top-notch. Of course, Harrison Ford delivers it with a perfect charisma reminiscent of, but still distinct, compared to his other iconic role of Han Solo. Jones’ mix of intelligence with just a dab of foolishness is always a treat to watch because he’ll often escape by the skin of his teeth.

1. Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade

If you can’t put Raiders of the Lost Ark atop the list, then the mantle deservingly goes to the franchise's third film in The Last Crusade. Spielberg and Lucas bring back the Nazis as the villains for this chapter as they race against Indiana Jones in search of the Holy Grail. In addition to getting a peek into Indy’s origin story, audiences are also introduced to his father, played by none other than James Bond himself, Sean Connery.

Much like the brilliant dynamic between Ford and Allen in the first film, the dialogue, and chemistry between Ford and Connery are perfectly executed. Yes, they bicker and take slight jabs at one another, but it never feels like ill-intent and sets up more than a handful of comedic moments throughout the film.

Perhaps one of the best traits that The Last Crusade has going for it is that while the film is set against the backdrop of searching for another all-powerful artifact, it is indeed a story of Jones rebuilding the relationship with his father.