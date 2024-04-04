Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire - A Team Up Movie Missing the Team

Certainty is never a given when it comes to the filmmaking business. When it comes to these two mega monsters, studios can usually rest assured they will deliver at the box office. Opening over the Easter weekend it blew past projections grossing $80 million domestically. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the sequel to Godzilla vs Kong (2021) and is the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise. Godzilla x Kong is pitched as a monster team-up film, but if you were expecting these two to be globetrotting to the planet fighting crime together you might be in for a disappointing two hours.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Review

Director Adam Wingard is tasked with bringing back the neon-painted world of Godzilla vs Kong which became one of the largest hits post-pandemic. What I enjoyed most revisiting the first Godzilla vs Kong film was the epic fight scenes and kinetic energy I felt when the monsters would fight in the city of Hong Kong. The brilliant colors made the first film feel unique and different from other CGI-ladened films that we have become accustomed to. The monsters felt like they had their own unique personalities and helped me connect with our main monsters, Godzilla and Kong. This is entirely different in The New Empire with much of the film taking place in the Hollow Earth, the territory that Kong has claimed as Godzilla dwells on the surface with us protecting humans from the remaining Titans on Earth.

I think most understand that we come to this type of film for one thing and that’s to watch Godzilla and Kong duke it out and possibly cause irreparable damage to huge cities, which happens in the New Kingdom, but not nearly enough. Most of the time Kong and Godzilla are separated for large chunks of the film which is explained in the film and they do give us a few preliminary battles on Earth’s surface and Hollow Earth. Each time our titular characters show their power and why they are the ultimate Titans.

I would recommend watching Godzilla vs Kong first as much of the characteristics of each of the monsters is explained there and jumping right in might make you feel disconnected from the characters off the bat. Except that even Kong is not immune to the dreaded toothache and I’ve never related to a gigantic gorilla more. There really isn’t any messing around at the start of the film with battles from both Kong and Godzilla in the first 20 minutes of the film showcasing both their power and creativity when against the odds. These action sequences are fun and the reason we’ve come but this is not really where the problems arise for me.

The biggest issue I have is parts of the film that showcase our human actors. Dr. Illene played by Rebecca Hall, Bernie played by the hilarious Brian Tyree Henry and Trapper played by Dan Stevens. So much of their time is spent explaining the reasons behind every decision and new development in the film. This film commits the movie sin of telling us and not showing us. You can feel the need to explain why things happen at every point and one of my biggest pet peeves is films that make up the rules as they go along.

I know if you are a custom to the Marvel Universe and the latest fascination with the multiverse this is common. But as someone who does not really enjoy that sort of storytelling. I like to know what the stakes and rules are at the beginning of the film. To me the bright spot is Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens. Henry showcases his brilliant comedic talent and I can’t wait to see him in more projects that let him shine and with Stevens he plays the Ace Venture Vet perfectly and I love his hang loose vibes. These two offered a break from the hit-you-over-the-head exposition that plagues the middle stretches of the film.

Once we got to the fight scenes, the villains never stood out for me. With a haphazard explanation of the Skar King who served as the Big Bad in this film, I never felt scared of the monsters which I think is a problem for a monster movie. It never felt like Kong or Godzilla were in danger. The stakes are built up by our human characters, but it never felt like we were in danger. The battle sequences didn’t feel as grounded as they did in Godzilla vs Kong.

There was never a feeling of give and take and it always felt like an inevitable march towards the finale. My favorite battle takes place among one of the eight wonders of the world and is the highlight of the film. It really highlights what makes this combo electric, but for me, there are far too few of these run-in’s and going forward I would love to see more of Kong and Godzilla on the surface of the Earth rather than hiding in the depths of the Hollow World.

— Written by VSiN’s Brian Ortega