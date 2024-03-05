Dune: Part Two Initial Thoughts and Reactions

I was asked recently what was the movie that made me fall in love with movies, I could not remember. After watching Dune: Part Two, I realized it’s movies like this that make me fall in love with them over and over again. I watched Dune: Part Two in IMAX in a full movie theater on a Thursday night in Vegas. These are my first thoughts of the film right after watching it.

Movies are back!

After two months of enduring a literal wasteland of films at the theater, where my local Cineplex was showing 2012’s Les Miserables in Dolby and I was seconds from pushing purchase as it was the most enticing thing to see on a Wednesday in February commonly referred to as “Dumpuary” in Hollywood.

But my prayers were answered with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. A packed IMAX theater at 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday night in Vegas and I was locked in. The opening robotic dialogue stating, “Power over spice is power over all,” Feels reminiscent of how the opening scroll of Star Wars immerses the audience into the world of the Galaxy Far Away. You could feel the whole theater tense up as we all readied for our second trip into the world of Arrakis.

This felt big. A movie experience that truly needs to be experienced in the biggest screen possible. The frame is completely filled with oceans of orange sand filmed beautifully by Greig Fraser. The score is composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer shaking the seats, so much so that I would lean back so I could feel the vibrations from the spice harvesters. A truly immersive experience that is worth the price of admission. Villeneuve said in an interview that moviegoing has become an “event-style experience” and that is reflected in his direction of the scale and scope of the world of Dune.

The Return of the Movie Star

Many people have said that the “Movie Star” is dead. I was one of those people who believed we really wouldn’t have stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts ever again. Well, in the last year we have seen the shift from the names I listed to the new crop of stars, all of which headline Dune: Part 2.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh all turn in magnificent performances. Along with a seasoned ensemble of Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Christopher Walken, who all also live up to the billing. Each of the young members of the cast have experienced success as naturally leading or supporting roles where they stood out from other cast members. In this sequel, they all step up to the big leagues sharing and sometimes sparring with their co-stars beautifully.

As someone who tracks and cares about the evolution of actors it was like seeing Chalamet & Butler graduate to the level of Box Office Titans and to see Zendaya grow into her own exuding a nuance and tenacity to match her natural beauty. As for Pugh who has headlined character-driven features like Midsomer and Little Women and played a supporting part in Oppenheimer. She fits perfectly as the Emperor’s daughter, who serves as the catalyst in the final act of the film. I think we will look back at Dune: Part Two as the beginning of the Millennial Movie Star Era.

The Golden Age of IMAX

Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan are currently at the top of their games. With Scorsese in his 80’s, Spielberg is doing more producing and Quentin Tarantino is working on his supposed last film. Villeneuve and Nolan are stewarding us into an age of filmmaking where low and mid-budget films are getting harder to make. They are using there influence, experience in large formats and large budgets to push studios into making these big epic spectacles that must be seen on the biggest screens.

If we have learned anything in the streaming age. Thanks to Barbenheimer young moviegoers have shown they will show up to the theater if you give them a reason, too. With the perfect balance of star power and top-class filmmaking, these two have found the winning mix for both moviegoers and theater owners. You could see many of the films that preceded Dune: Part Two were being pushed as Filmed for IMAX or Shot in IMAX. I sat there thinking how could anyone organize and conceptualize what we saw on the screen for Dune: Part Two? Only a handful of artists could and I think we will only get more of it as young filmmakers will see that with large formats anything is possible.

Final Thought & Possible Oscar Nominations

The story of Dune was long thought to be one of the unmakable movies in Hollywood. Villeneuve’s sequel has been praised as this century’s Empire Strikes Back. After witnessing it myself I can now understand what it was like to see those landmark films like 2001: A Space Odyssey and A New Hope. I thought I had witnessed the film of the decade with Oppenheimer but after seeing Dune: Part Two I can definitively say that Christopher Nolan is lucky he’s not competing against Dune: Part Two this year at the Oscars. It seems unthinkable to point out where this film will fall in the 97th Oscars with this years’ Oscars still around the corner but I will do my best to list where I think it will contend in next years’ Academy Awards.

Possible Categories Nominated at 97th Academy Awards

Best Picture

Best Director: Denis Villeneuve

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet

Best Actress: Zendaya

Best Supporting Actor: Austin Butler

Best Supporting Actress: Rebecca Ferguson

Best Adapted Screenplay: Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts

Best Cinematography: Greig Fraser

Best Editing: Joe Walker

Best Score: Hans Zimmer

Best Sound

Best Production Design

Best Costume Design

Best Visual Effects

—Written by VSiN’s Brian Ortega