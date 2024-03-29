Immaculate Review: Can Sweeney Strike with Horror?

How far are you willing to follow Sydney Sweeney? That is the question you have to ask yourself before committing to her newest psychological horror film, Immaculate. I’m not a fan of the horror genre but with Sweeney becoming one of the new It girls in Hollywood and not being fully convinced after her leading role in Anyone But You, I wanted to see if a change in genre would change my mind.

Immaculate Review

It’s evident that Sister Cecilia (Sweeney) will not waver in her call to the Lord due to a life-changing experience when she was 12 years old, surviving a fall through an icy lake in Michigan. She now finds herself in an old Italian convent surrounded by elderly nuns spending their final years with the assistance of young devoted newcomers. We are introduced to a close ally in Sister Gwen played by Benedetta Porcaroli who is so compelling every time she hits the screen in Immaculate and an immediate foe in Sister Isabella played by Giulia Heathfield Di Renzi, whom we never get a fleshed-out reason for her suspiciousness, but she poses an interesting question to the audience later in the film stating, “It was supposed to be me.”

Director Michael Mohan’s psychological horror wastes no time and with only 89 minutes, there is no time to do so. I actually enjoyed the run-time and didn’t think I was missing anything from the beginning of the story. I’m a huge fan of three-hour dramas, but sometimes you want a quick thriller with an obvious star that you can see on Friday night and still have time to go out and have drinks after. Immaculate skirts on the edges of the supernatural like most religious horrors do, but it doesn’t completely turn itself over to it —which in this case I believe is a strength. Religion is powerful, especially to devout believers and that is the key point to the nuns in Immaculate.

Cecilia is revealed to be pregnant and without having intercourse with a man and with the pregnancy confirmed by the on-site doctor, Doctor Gallo (Giampiero Judica), it is thought that Cecilia is the new Virgin Mary. Is she carrying the Savior or is there something else at play? I enjoy the practicalness of the film. I think the marketing suggested that this would be supernatural with the Catholic troupe of the antichrist and the spawn of the devil, but I enjoyed the much more grounded approach.

There are the classic jump scares throughout the film and quick edits that are expected and are of course why you go to a horror film, but there is a lack of overall scare in this horror film, which is why maybe I enjoyed it more than I expected as it played more like a thriller.

There are many questions posed throughout the film but they are not always explained by the conclusion. But with that being said, the main questions surrounding her pregnancy come with a twist and this puts a clock on the movie, which I think gives the last half of the movie a real momentum to the climactic conclusion.

I think it is no surprise that Sydney Sweeney has good tastes and is trying to rack up a diverse resume that includes titles like Euphoria, Anyone But You and Immaculate. I wouldn’t say I’m convinced that she’s hit her acting peak quite yet but can say that she has the raw talent and shine that could get almost any movie green-lit. Immaculate is a fun psychological horror film that flirts with the supernatural but stays grounded in our physical world and I would enter it treating it like a thriller more than a straight horror film.

— Written by VSiN’s Brian Ortega