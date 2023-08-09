If you need a heavy dose of ooze, here’s where to find all of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films

It’s been over seven years since we had a movie in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hit theaters this week and is already getting rave reviews. Produced and written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Superbad, Neighbors, This Is The End), Mutant Mayhem has a loaded cast that includes many of the characters you love from the comic book series Peter Laird, and Kevin Eastman created. It’s directed by Jeff Rowe, best known for his work on the animated series Gravity Falls and Disenchantment.

It follows your favorite foursome — Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), and Raphael (Brady Noon) — on a quest for acceptance after being hidden from the world. The turtles must battle a handful of other mutants to take down a crime syndicate.

Since it’s been a while since we had a (quality) TMNT movie, we will go over where you can watch each film.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

The original TMNT movie was pretty revolutionary. Before CGI, it wasn't easy to understand how someone would pull off a live-action Ninja Turtles movie. Director Steve Barron and Co. were able to do it, and then some. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop provided the costumes, the voice acting was stellar, led by Brian Tochi (Leonardo) and Corey Feldman (Donatello), plus the story flows well with plenty of action and emotion. What’s great about the original movie is how dark and gritty it is compared to the rest of the films.

Streaming: Paramount+ and Max

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

After the first film's massive success, Secret of the Ooze was released a year later. Paige Truco replaces Judith Hoag as reporter and ally of the turtles, April O’Neil. Tochi is back as Leonardo, Robbie Rist returns as Mickey, but Donny and Raph have new voice actors. Ernie Reyes Jr. also joins the cast as friend Keno. It follows the turtles as they try to track down their origins while attempting to thwart Shredder and the Foot Clan’s plans again. Ninja Rap is also born with a cameo from Vanilla Ice.

Streaming: Paramount+ and Max

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Viewed more as a flop than the previous two movies, the third TMNT is still good if you’re a big fan. The idea for the film was based loosely on the video game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time, which was released on the original Nintendo in 1992. After taking the second movie off, Feldman returns to voice Donatello. The story follows the turtles and April as they’re transported back to feudal Japan by a strange time-travel device that April picks up at a flea market.

Streaming: Paramount+ and Max

TMNT (2007)

Capitalizing on the popularity of the animated TV shows, 2007’s TMNT was the next major studio movie released in the franchise. It stars Chris Evans (Casey Jones) and Sarah Michelle Gellar (April O’Neil), with voice acting by Laurence Fishburne and Patrick Stewart. The movie got mostly negative reviews but should still be included here.

Streaming: Paramount+ and Max

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

Out of respect to the original films, we’ll keep this brief. Michael Bay’s production company Platinum Dunes and Nickelodeon teamed up to reboot the TMNT franchise. While a box office success, these movies fell flat, and the CGI turtles were awful. Megan Fox plays April O’Neil, and Jonathan Liebesman directed, getting nominated for a Gold Razzy Award for worst director.

Streaming: Paramount+

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Because the first movie made money, they made another one. Things went worse. Out of the Shadows tanked. The plot was all over the place, and introducing more characters didn’t help. It was mostly just another CGI nightmare with too much going on. As a result, the third film that was planned was canceled.

Streaming: Paramount+