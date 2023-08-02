August film releases: Here are all the best movies to check out this month

July was jam-packed with blockbuster releases like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, but the summer movie season isn’t over yet. As we turn the page toward August, theaters will welcome a variety of films, including the return of everyone’s favorite turtle brothers, the next chapter of the megalodon shark, an adaption of a highly popular video game, and the first chapter of the reimagined DC Universe.

If you want to head to theaters to escape the summer heat, we’ve covered some of the best films to check out before the summer season ends. Check out our August film recommendations for the month below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (August 2)

Mutant Mayhem marks the seventh theatrical film in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise and is an animated film directed by Jeff Rowe. It serves as a soft reboot of the series. It sees the classic team of Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael embark on a quest to explore New York City and subsequently be accepted by humankind. With the help of April O’Neil, who Ayo Edibiri of The Bear voices, the brothers hunt for a mysterious crime syndicate that they discover is comprised of an army of mutants.

Hannibal Buress, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Seth Rogen, and Paul Rudd are among the cast of voices in the film.

Meg 2: The Trench (August 4)

Jason Statham returns for the sequel to 2018’s The Meg as he portrays Jonas Taylor, who works alongside Wu Jing’s Jiuming to lead a research team on a dangerous deep sea dive into the ocean's depths. Taylor and his crew will again go up against the monstrous creatures known as “Megs” as they have to outsmart the trials and dangers of the deep sea to survive.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter (August 11)

The upcoming supernatural horror film is an adaptation of the chapter “The Captain’s Log” from Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula. Audiences will follow the crew of the Demeter on their voyage from Transylvania to London, and night by night, the team faces a mysterious, looming threat in the legendary Dracula, who aims to feed and pick off each crew member one by one. The film’s ensemble casts boast notable actors, including Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian, and Javier Botet.

Gran Turismo (August 11)

The film is based on the highly popular PlayStation video game of the same name and is inspired by the real-life true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo player that sought to become a race car driver. Archie Madekwe portrays Jann as his skills playing the video game win him a competition, and subsequent opportunity, to become a professional race car driver. David Harbour of Stranger Things and Orlando Bloom are in the ensemble cast.

Heart of Stone (August 11)

Netflix’s latest action flick stars Gal Gadot as secret agent Rachel Stone and is directed by Tom Harper, who has worked on projects such as Peaky Blinders and Wild Rose. As part of an elite group of spies known as the Charter, they rely on a unique asset called the Heart to achieve their goals. Gadot stars alongside MI6 counterpart Parker, portrayed by Jamie Dornan, as they look to stop Alia Bhatt’s Keya Dhawan, who seeks to obtain the Heart for her nefarious objectives.

Blue Beetle (August 18)

Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18 as the first character to join the reimagined DC Universe, which James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios created. The film follows Jaime Reyes, who, after graduating from college and moving back to his hometown of Palmera City, is unwittingly chosen as the Scarab host. This ancient biological relic imbues him with a highly advanced, superhuman suit and abilities. With an exoskeleton suit of armor, Blue Beetle can manufacture nearly any weapon he can think of.

Xolo Maridueña stars as the titular character and is joined by Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez as part of the larger cast.

Strays (August 18)

This comedy film, directed by Josh Greenbaum, follows a Border Terrier named Reggie, abandoned on the streets by his human owner Doug, who never wanted him to begin with. Reggie subsequently comes across and teams up with a handful of other stray dogs to get revenge on Doug. If you listen closely, you'll recognize more than a few notable voices, as Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Josh Gad, Sofia Vergara, Dennis Quaid, Harvey Guillén, Brett Gelman, and Rob Riggle comprise the cast.

Back on the Strip (August 18)

Chris Spencer’s directorial debut is a comedy film that stars Spencer Moore II, who portrays Merlin as he moves to Las Vegas after losing the woman of his dreams to become a famous magician. Merlin is hired as the frontman in a revival of the Black male stripper group The Chocolate Chips. He ends up receiving the help of Luther, played by Wesley Snipes, to both save the hotel where the group used to perform while also winning back Merlin’s dream woman.

Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, JB Smoove, and Faizon Love all join Moore and Snipes as part of the cast.