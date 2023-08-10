50 Cent’s first ‘Final Lap’ Brooklyn tour stop was a celebration of his legacy and the past and present of Hip-Hop.

“We got MC Hammer budgets!” Tony Yayo declared during a brief pause in 50 Cent’s set comprised of pyro, male and female dancers, a backing band, and illuminating backgrounds which would take the form of Curtis Jackson’s South Jamaica, Queens hometown or to show his vast accolades from music, acting, television producer, and author. It’s fitting that 50 Cent’s first night at the Barclays Arena on his Final Lap tour coincided with Hip-Hop’s 50th-anniversary celebrations. If you’ve listened to hip-hop for a long time, you may have your own Get Rich Or Die Trying story.

Some people may say their entry point was seeing the video for “In Da Club” on MTV as it climbed up the TRL rankings. According to J Cole, 50 Cent’s debut is the “best album of all time” (Michael Jackson’s Thriller would be his second). For me, it was hearing the Guess Who’s Back and No Mercy, No Fear mixtapes of various friends’ cars as we went to different practices and burned CDs from multiple file-sharing services of our choice. When Get Rich Or Die Trying came out on February 6th, 2003, I don’t think we stopped playing it. With every listen, we had a new favorite song – from “Many Men” to “What Up Gangsta” to “21 Questions.” The key to the album’s endurance within the music lies in its versatility.

While The Final Lap tour wasn’t a complete performance of that album as many artists have done – the almost sold-out show was more of a get-together to relive the music that all recall in different parts. From the get-go, 50 Cent didn’t let up, beginning with the first verse to “I’m On Some Sh*t,” and moving right into “What Up Gangsta,” “I Get Money,” and his verses from “Hate It Or Love It” and “How We Do.” Alongside Yayo and Uncle Murda, Jackson moved with confidence and vocal control that might harken back to when he was younger. No vocal tracks needed here, as Jackson effortlessly ran through his classic catalog of hits.

Hip-Hop is constantly evolving, seen throughout the Barclays Arena crowd – a testament to Jackson’s ability to adapt and stay with the culture. When the opening lyrics of “Big Rich Town” was played, the people who have stayed with the various stories of the Power franchise erupted. Others say every line of “P.I.M.P” and “Ayo Technology.” In the classic cadence Jackson exhibited through his show with some clothing changes to boast, choreographed sets from dancers also helped give the show a sense of extravagance.

But the night wasn’t only a platform for Jackson to bask in the massive contributions to the genre – he provided the stage to others ranging from A Boogie With A Hoodie, Flo Rida, Dababy, Yung Bleu, Jeremih, Jadakiss, and one last surprise, J Cole. If this tour is the last hurrah from a live aspect, 50 Cent is giving a complete textbook to the contributions he has given. Before 2005’s The Massacre, he was hip-hop’s main villain. In 2007, Curtis went toe-to-toe in a much-storied release week against Kanye West’s Graduation. Graduation won the sales battle, but “I Get Money” was a summer anthem.

No matter where he is or the venture he chooses to move towards, the basis of why his legacy is so enduring is the exchange of energy from the base of the stage to the floors and the seats of Barclays.