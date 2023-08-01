Academy Awards Betting: Oppenheimer and Barbie Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

It has dropped and it lived up to the hype.

“Barbenheimer” has come and gone and it will linger until awards night at the 96th Academy Awards. If you have been living under a rock, the movies in question are Oppenheimer & Barbie. This weekend was always supposed to be one of the first big dominos to fall in award season—but nobody could see the cultural and economic impact that this weekend ended up being.

​With both movies delivering on huge expectations, it’s only fitting that we evaluate the first big move in the Academy Awards market on DraftKings Sportsbook and list what categories I think Oppenheimer and Barbie will contend in this coming March.

Oppenheimer (+150)

Oppenheimer entering the weekend was +500, trailing Killers of the Flower Moon at +300 for Best Picture. Following strong previews and sold-out crowds at theaters worldwide, Oppenheimer has emerged as the strong favorite early in the Award season race at +150. The jump is warranted as the script, acting, and visual teams put together what many are calling Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece. We only have Best Picture odds available on DraftKings Sportsbook at the moment for the 96th Oscars, meaning this is the only category we can give numbers on—however, below are the other categories I look for Oppenheimer to contend in at next year’s Oscars ceremony.

Oppenheimer Possible Academy Award Categories:

Best Picture

Best Director: Christopher Nolan

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr.

Best Supporting Actress: Emily Blunt

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Production Design

Best Visual Effects

Best Sound

Best Original Score

Barbie (16/1)

Barbie technically won the weekend at the box office raking in over $162 Million domestically, and with a newly crowned Queen of the box office, Director Greta Gerwig was always an Oscar darling—now, she is a serious box office draw and should be a contender come March next year. Barbie isn’t really a contender in the Best Picture category but the performances by its leads will certainly draw Oscar buzz—Margot Robbie drives the film and the world certainly revolves around her. That being said, she will most likely receive a nomination along with her Ken-ergenic Ken played by Ryan Gosling. This film may be billed as a fantasy/comedy, but there is no fooling around with this serious contender in many categories listed below.

Barbie Possible Academy Award Categories:

Best Picture

Best Director: Greta Gerwig

Best Actress: Margot Robbie

Best Supporting Actor: Ryan Gosling

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Production Design

Best Makeup

Best Costume Design

Best Song (“What Was I Made For?” - Billie Eilish)

​Overall, this was a historical weekend for movies and it was really exciting to see big films penetrate the zeitgeist of American culture like they did with “Barbenheimer”. With the WGA and SAG still locked in a stalemate with the Studios, possibly affecting many tentpoles like Dune: Part 2 and The Color Purple—who usually rely heavily on artist participation in promoting films—it could be a serious battle of the summer blockbusters. But, don’t forget about the massive monster that is lurking in October. Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon (+400) has the star power of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons, making it a film that just might be able to match up against the visually striking and emotionally layered production that is Oppenheimer.

—Written by VSiN’s Brian Ortega

