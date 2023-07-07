‘Indiana Jones,’ ‘Logan,’ and James Mangold’s vision of the aging hero

In a perfect world or story, heroes would be untouched by the hands of time and shielded from all of life’s unfairness and difficulties. They are the best of us, after all. You should be rewarded for acts of virtualism and selfishness for the greater good. But heroes are just like the rest of us – they age, experience loss, grapple with grief, and even fall into pits of depression. Even if any of these ailments fall upon them, we still have faith that they have the resolve to get back up one more time. If anybody could beat back life’s challenges to save the day once more, it’s them.

Director James Mangold has taken on the aging hero character type from two angles. Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny contain two men who couldn’t be any different from one another. You wouldn’t catch Indy disposing of enemies with a dual pair of retractable claws and healing from his would. Nor would you see Logan wear a fedora and fight off people with a whip. Despite the deviations of the obvious, both men are experiencing many of the same feelings and emotions. For all of the blood and sweat they’ve poured into their adventures, they’ve gained an insurmountable amount of loss and have to exist in a world that’s content on moving on from them.

In 2017’s Logan, the slick-talking, major-would-heal badass we knew from previous X-Men films is all but gone. Logan is a limo driver in a world that hasn’t experienced new mutant birth n quite some time. He’s caring for his mentor Professor X who is fighting dementia and may have been the indirect cause of most of his friends dying. Not to mention, Logan is sick, and the scars and wounds are visible throughout his face and body. The one thing remaining is anger, which might not be enough to power him through.

With Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, James Mangold’s choice to show Indy doing Indy things when he’s younger in the film's first act doesn’t seem like it’s by accident. When The Dial of Destiny focuses on the present Indiana Jones, it feels like all his adventures have passed him by. He’s on the cusp of retiring as a professor, his son died fighting in the Vietnam War, and his wife separated from him because of how heavy the grief was. These are things you can’t exactly go to a foreign land and steal a highly coveted trinket to feel the place of. The ultimate treasure is love, and Indy lacks it.

Both of these films share another commonality: two female characters come and knock Logan and Indiana Jones out of their funk. Laura/X-24 is a younger and savage mirror of Logan (she is his biological daughter, after all). No matter how much he tries to distance himself from getting close to her, Logan eventually gives into his father-like instincts. Helena Shaw is almost like the younger version of Indiana Jones – witty, a charmer, and always up to something. As Indy reluctantly returns to the adventure game, she becomes a pseudo-daughter to him.

While seeing these characters back into the perils of action is excellent, not everything lasts forever. Mangold’s films give Logan and Indiana Jones an exit ramp in the best ways he could. Throughout that version of the X-Men universe, Logan has lived for decades, fought in wars against ordinary men and mutants, and experienced the loss of everything he’s attached to along the way. His death at the end of Logan was poetic because he held the hand of a person who loved him unconditionally. Rest was his reward.

Indiana Jones saw the wonders of going back in time and the spoils of everything he’s taught and tried to capture. However, going toward the future was his destiny, not living in the past. It was meant for him to reclaim his love for Marion and hopefully live out his days enjoying life with her. We love to see our heroes on top, defeating all instances of evil and escaping any things that could go wrong. But even the great ones have to contend with inevitability.

That’s probably why these stories hit the hardest – they remind us of our fleeting mortality. In the same breath, they ask us to remember to do great things against the clock's ticking.