Ultimate movie streaming guide to 4th of July

Happy 4th of July to all those celebrating around the United States. Chances are you’re going to be outside and grilling up some glizzys for the occasion. While we fully support all of that patriotism, one of the age old traditions on 4th of July is a good movie marathon. If you’re without cable and don’t have AMC or TNT to rely on, you’re going to have to turn to streaming services. Here we’ll go over where you can stream the top 4th of July titles, including Independence Day and Jaws.

4th of July Streaming Guide

Independence Day (1996)

Streaming: Hulu, Disney Plus

Starring Will Smith, Vivica A. Fox, Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum, Independence Day is one of the best Sci-Fi Action movies ever made. Pullman’s speech gets repeated over and over each year, on the 4th of July, in sports, at the bar, really it’ll live on forever. You can find the movie streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus, and chances are you can watch it on AMC or somewhere on cable if you have any packages. There’s also the sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, which you can also find on Hulu with a premium sub.

Jaws franchise

Streaming: Peacock

The NBC platform, specifically the premium paid subscription, will get you Jaws on the 4th of July. You can also find it on FuboTV and Amazon, but it may cost you. Last weekend, TNT was playing Jaws movies, so we should see a marathon of sorts on TNT on Tuesday. But Peacock has every Jaws movie: Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3-D and Jaws: The Revenge. Personally, I’ve grown quite fond of 3 and 4. Mostly for how deliciously bad they are.

Armageddon (1998)

Streaming: Max, Hulu (premium)

It doesn’t get much more patriotic than trying to stop a giant asteroid from obliterating planet Earth. Michael Bay’s classic starring Ben Affleck, Bruce Willis, Liv Tyler, Billy Bob Thornton, Steve Buscemi, Will Patton, the late Michael Clarke Duncan, Peter Stormare, Owen Wilson ... Okay, I’m tired of listing everyone in this movie, the cast is nuts. Anyway, the main reason to watch Armageddon is the Aerosmith classic “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” (which is a great karaoke song).

The Sandlot (1993)

Streaming: Hulu, Disney Plus

If you were a kid, chances are you watched The Sandlot, the quintessential baseball coming-of-age story. Starring James Earl Jones, Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Karen Allen and Dennis Leary, David Mickey Evans directed and wrote this classic, which reminds us all of Summer as a kid. The 4th of July scene when the gang plays under the firework lights is pure Americana.

Top Gun franchise

Streaming: Amazon, Paramount+

Both films are incredible but Top Gun: Maverick really blew everyone away with its action sequences and acting. Just be ready to enter the Danger Zone and have to listen to “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin. You can find both movies on Paramount+ if you’re looking for more action.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Streaming: PlutoTV, Amazon, Paramount+

Let’s get into some good war movies. We’ve got another Steven Spielberg classic in Saving Private Ryan, starring Tom Hanks, Ed Burns, Tom Sizemore and Matt Damon among others. It takes place in France during World War II and follows a group of soldiers looking for Private Ryan to get him home after his brothers pass away.

Glory (1989)

Streaming: Amazon (rent)

Unfortunately, if you want to check out Glory, you’ll have to rent it, which isn’t ideal. But the movie is fantastic, starring Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman and Matthew Broderick. It’s set during the Civil War and follows one of the first African American regiments in the Union Army.

The Patriot (2000)

Streaming: Max

Set during the Revolutionary War and starring Mel Gibson as Benjamin Martin, The Patriot feels like one of the best depictions of our country’s quest for freedom in cinema. Heath Ledger and Jason Isaacs also star in the film, which follows Martin on his quest for revenge after a British Colonel (Isaacs) murders one of his sons.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Streaming: Amazon, Apple TV, Google (rent)

If you’re looking for some absurdity and are willing to rent, Wet Hot is the way to go for 4th of July. If you’re not familiar with the movie, it’s a David Wain and Michael Showalter film that stars plenty of faces you’ve seen before, just younger. It’s set at Camp Firewood in 1981 and follows the counselors and campers on their final day of camp. It stars Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce, Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, Bradley Cooper and Molly Shannon among others in the ensemble cast.

Hamilton (2020)

Streaming: Disney Plus

The critically acclaimed Broadway musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton is streaming on Disney if you want something different from a feature film. It’s based on the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton and his part in the American Revolution.

Rocky franchise

Streaming: Amazon Prime, Netflix

If you’re going to watch any Rocky movie on the 4th of July, it has to be Rocky 4. That is the most “Murica!” of the Rocky films. Rocky 3 also isn’t a bad option since it’s one of the better movies of the franchise. Really, you could do an entire Rocky movie marathon if you want.

Air Force One (1997)

Streaming: Peacock

“Get off my plane.”

That’s really all you need to know.