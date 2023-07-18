Strike rules for the SAG-AFTRA work stoppage

Hollywood is amid two simultaneous strikes from the unions representing actors and screenwriters. This past week, the SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) joined the WGA (Writers Guild of America) in their ongoing strike, as they both seek an established system of residual payments from streaming platforms, as well as protections against the use of content generated by artificial intelligence.

Film and television productions will shut down, but the work stoppage has a greater reach than just the work done on a production set. According to the guidelines, SAG-AFTRA members cannot attend premieres, conduct interviews for completed work, attend awards shows, attend film festivals, or even promote projects through social media so long as the strike is in effect.

SAG-AFTRA members are also not allowed to attend conventions such as Comic-Con to promote past or present work made under a SAG-AFTRA contract.

In a memo detailing what SAG-AFRA members are prohibited from doing during the strike, the stipulations include the following:

No principal on-camera work, including acting, singing, dancing, performing stunts, piloting on-camera aircraft, puppeteering, or performance capture or motion capture work.

No principal off-camera work, such as ADR/looping, tv trailers/promos, theatrical trailers, voice-acting, singing, narration, and stunt coordinating and related services.

No background work, stand-in work, photo and body double, Fittings, wardrobe tests, makeup tests, rehearsals and camera tests, scanning, interviews, or auditions (including via self-tape).

No Negotiating and entering into and consenting to:

○ An agreement to perform covered services in the future

○ Any new agreement related to merchandising connected to a covered project

○ The creation and use of digital replicas, including through the reuse of prior work