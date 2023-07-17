Tom Cruise still draws crowds to the theaters like no one else. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I, the fifth installment in the Mission Impossible series, had an excellent opening at the box office this weekend ahead of the much-anticipated Barbie/Oppenheimer releases (Barbenheimer, for those on Twitter).

The newest iteration in the Mission Impossible series broke the franchise’s five-day domestic box office record, bringing in $80 million in the United States alone, as noted by Deadline. Mission Impossible: Fallout still holds the franchise’s record for the best three-day opening and is the second MI directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who will also direct both parts of Dead Reckoning. The Cruise flick has also earned great reviews, with a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Franchises continue to win at the box office, as Insidious: The Red Door and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny remained in the top five weeks after their respective releases. Sound of Freedom has continued to do well in theaters, and Pixar’s Elemental proved to have some legs a month after its release.

All numbers are below via Box Office Mojo.

Top Five For the July 14-16 Weekend