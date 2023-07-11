Everything you need to know about the 2023 ESPYs

The best athletes in the world will join ESPN for the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 12 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year marks the 31st iteration of the award ceremony, and the festivities will be broadcast on ABC starting at 8 pm ET.

The ceremony will open with a performance from Five-Time Grammy Award Winner Lil Wayne, while five-time Grammy Award Winner H.E.R. will hold a special performance of her single “The Journey” in what will be a special tribute to the 30th Anniversary of The V Foundation and Jim Valvano’s iconic “Don’t Give Up” speech. The House of Vibe All-Stars will provide musical entertainment throughout the event.

The reigning champion Denver Nuggets and Kansas City Chiefs will be well represented Wednesday night by their two franchise stars. Nikola Jokic is among the nominees for Best Athlete (Men’s Sports) and Best Championship Performance. Mahomes is a nominee for Best Male Athlete, as well as Best NFL Player. LeBron James, who passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring mark, is up for Best Record-Breaking Performance against the likes of Novak Djokovic, who broke Rafael Nadal’s record for most Grand Slam Titles (23).

Basketball star A’ja Wilson is nominated for Best Athlete (Women’s Sports), while Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are both nominated for Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Notable attendees for this year’s ceremony include future basketball Hall-of-Famers Dwyane Wade and Sue Bird, WWE superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, ESPN Sports Analyst Pat McAfee, as well as two-time Super Bowl Champions Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, who will be featured in a comedy sketch. In a special moment, the Buffalo Bills training staff will be awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service in honor of the work they accomplished in treating Bills safety Damar Hamlin.