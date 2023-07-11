How to watch the 2023 ESPY Awards Show via live stream

The sports stars are returning once again for the 2023 ESPY Awards which will air live on Wednesday, July 12. The festivities will be televised on ABC from Dolby Theatre, and the event will kick off starting at 8 p.m. ET. This year’s event will mark the 31st annual ceremony of the ESPY award.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the show, you can stream with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Though this year’s ceremony will look a bit different without a host, due to the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America strike, there are still plenty of notable athletes being nominated for Wednesday’s event.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is among the nominees for surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA career scoring record, while Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds two nominations for Best Athlete and Best NFL Player.

Nikola Jokic of the reigning NBA Champion Denver Nuggets is nominated Best Athlete in men’s sports, Best NBA Player, and Best Championship Performance. Women’s basketball stars A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, and Angel Reese are among the other notable athletes holding nominations.