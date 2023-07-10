DraftKings Network Box Office Corner: ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ scares up to number one

With how crazy the box office has been going, the horror genre has proven that it’s a steady bet to get audiences out to the theaters. Although Insidious: The Red Door was the fifth film in the franchise, it opened to an estimated $32.7 million this weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter, to take the top prize.

This is impressive, considering the original Insidious story was thought to have ended over ten years ago with Insidious: Chapter 2. The Patrick Wilson-directed film has opened with the second-highest opening week gross of the franchise (only to Chapter 2’s $40.3 million). Given the $16 million budget and $31.4 million gains overseas, Sony must be pretty happy with the $64.1 million haul.

While Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny settles in at number two, this is not without a 56% drop from its first weekend. The last ride for Harrison Ford earned $26.5 million, just moving past $100 million domestically and $247.9 million worldwide. If the film hopes to reach its reported budget of $350 million-$400 million before marketing, it will need a miracle.

Angel Studios’s Sound of Freedom continues to be a sleeper hit, coming in at number three with a $18 million take noted by Variety. Pixar’s Elemental continues to show it has some legs at the theater coming in at fourth place with $9.6 million and crossing the $100 million domestic mark. R-Rated ensemble comedy; Joy Ride opened this week at just under $6 million, taking sixth place.

Top Five For the July 7th Weekend