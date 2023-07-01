July TV Premieres: Here are some shows to check out this month

The weather is getting warmer, and most of us will enjoy it outside with BBQs, festivals, and get-togethers. In case you had some downtime between activities, here are some new premieres from your streaming apps and television screens throughout July.

My Adventures With Superman (June 6, Adult Swin)

DC fans waiting for an animated series of everyone’s favorite Kryptonian will be in for a treat when My Adventures With Superman debuts on June 6, with the series' first two episodes releasing on Adult Swim. The series will showcase Clark Kent’s journey in a fresh way as he falls in love with Lois Lane and forms a friendship with Jimmy Olsen while splitting his life between being a reporter and the protector of Metropolis. The show features the voice talents of Jack Quaid as Clark Kent / Superman, Kiana Madeira as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Jeannie Tirado as Lana Lang.

The Horror of Delores Roach (July 7, Prime Video)

The eight-episode series is based on the hit podcast of the same name and features Dolores Roach (Justina Machado), a recently released prisoner who, after 16 years, returns to find a greatly-gentrified Washington Heights with just $200 to her name. Dolores reunites with an old companion in Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who gives her shelter and lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his store, Empanada Locabut. But when her small semblance of comfort is threatened, she’s forced to shocking extremes to survive.

Quarterback (July 12, Netflix)

Netflix is expanding its sports portfolio further with the release of Quarterback on July 12, an eight-episode series that is also the first-of-its-kind partnership between the NFL and the streamer. The show will follow Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota as the three signal-callers will be mic’d up for every single game, from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion for the first time ever. NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is also an executive producer under his Omaha Productions banner.

The Afterparty / Season 2 (July 12, Apple TV+)

Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao return for season two of the Apple TV+ murder mystery series, with the latest chapter focusing on a different afterparty with almost an entirely new cast. This time, the series is set against the backdrop of a wedding, and after the groom is found dead, every guest is deemed a suspect by Detective Danner (Haddish), who returns to aid Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao).

Full Circle (July 13, Max)

Steven Soderbergh’s limited series will hit Max on July 13, starring Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, Jharrell Jerome, and Timothy Olyphant, among others. Throughout six episodes, audiences will embark on an investigation into a botched kidnapping, which uncovers long-held secrets from multiple characters together in present-day New York City. The series will debut with two episodes on July 13, followed by two episodes weekly leading up to the finale on July 27.

Justified: City Primeval (July 18, FX)

Timothy Olyphant returns to reprise his iconic role as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval, this time for a limited eight-episode run. Based on footage released in the trailers, Raylan is far from his prior stomping grounds of Kentucky and Miami, as the limited series will once again take inspiration from a story by the late Elmore Leonard. In addition to Olyphant, the show’s cast features Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as the villain Clement Mansell, while Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) plays his lawyer, Carolyn Wilder.

Minx / Season 2 (July 21, Starz)

After moving over from Max, season two of Minx will premiere on July 21 at midnight on the Starz app and all Starz streaming platforms. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, audiences will see the return of Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), who, in season one, joined forces with publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. For this second chapter, Doug and Joyce must balance Minx’s explosive success, which brings more money and fame but simultaneously carries more desire to let it get to one’s head.