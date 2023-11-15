With the SAG-AFTRA strike potentially over, productions kick back in gear

Now that both the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) have ended their respective strikes after reaching tentative deals, it means it’s time for Hollywood to get back to work. Before you know it, your favorite TV shows and movies will be back on the release slate, but first, their respective productions need to restart.
With SAG-AFTRA having reached a tentative deal, here are the TV and film productions that are set to get back up and running, and their expected start date.
Pre-Thanksgiving / near future
Deadpool 3
Gladiator 2
Beetlejuice 2
Juror No. 2
Venom 3
It Ends With Us
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (voiceover recording)
Late-November
Abbott Elementary
The Rookie
Grey’s Anatomy
Bob Hearts Abishola
Tracker
Young Sheldon
FBI
FBI: International
FBI: Most Wanted
The Equalizer
Blue Bloods
Chicago Fire
Chicago PD
Chicago Med
Law & Order
Law & Order: SVU
The Irrational
Quantum Leap
Pretty Little Liars
The Sandman
Apples Never Fall
Chucky
Early-December
The Cleaning Lady
All American
9-1-1
Will Trent
NCIS
Ghosts
CSI: Vegas
The Neighborhood
Animal Control
Alert
Duster
Grown-ish
Hysteria
January 2024
The Lincoln Lawyer
Emily in Paris
Alien
February 2024
Etoile
Early 2024
Tron 3
Minecraft
Mortal Kombat 2
Good Fortune