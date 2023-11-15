 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

With the SAG-AFTRA strike potentially over, productions kick back in gear

Films such as Gladiator 2, Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice 2, and more look to finish up before 2024 hits.

By Pete Hernandez
Now that both the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) have ended their respective strikes after reaching tentative deals, it means it’s time for Hollywood to get back to work. Before you know it, your favorite TV shows and movies will be back on the release slate, but first, their respective productions need to restart.

With SAG-AFTRA having reached a tentative deal, here are the TV and film productions that are set to get back up and running, and their expected start date.

Pre-Thanksgiving / near future

Deadpool 3
Gladiator 2
Beetlejuice 2
Juror No. 2
Venom 3
It Ends With Us
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (voiceover recording)

Late-November

Abbott Elementary
The Rookie
Grey’s Anatomy
Bob Hearts Abishola
Tracker
Young Sheldon
FBI
FBI: International
FBI: Most Wanted
The Equalizer
Blue Bloods
Chicago Fire
Chicago PD
Chicago Med
Law & Order
Law & Order: SVU
The Irrational
Quantum Leap
Pretty Little Liars
The Sandman
Apples Never Fall
Chucky

Early-December

The Cleaning Lady
All American
9-1-1
Will Trent
NCIS
Ghosts
CSI: Vegas
The Neighborhood
Animal Control
Alert
Duster
Grown-ish
Hysteria

January 2024

The Lincoln Lawyer
Emily in Paris
Alien

February 2024

Etoile

Early 2024

Tron 3
Minecraft
Mortal Kombat 2
Good Fortune

