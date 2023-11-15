With the SAG-AFTRA strike potentially over, productions kick back in gear

Now that both the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) have ended their respective strikes after reaching tentative deals, it means it’s time for Hollywood to get back to work. Before you know it, your favorite TV shows and movies will be back on the release slate, but first, their respective productions need to restart.

With SAG-AFTRA having reached a tentative deal, here are the TV and film productions that are set to get back up and running, and their expected start date.

Pre-Thanksgiving / near future

Deadpool 3

Gladiator 2

Beetlejuice 2

Juror No. 2

Venom 3

It Ends With Us

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (voiceover recording)

Late-November

Abbott Elementary

The Rookie

Grey’s Anatomy

Bob Hearts Abishola

Tracker

Young Sheldon

FBI

FBI: International

FBI: Most Wanted

The Equalizer

Blue Bloods

Chicago Fire

Chicago PD

Chicago Med

Law & Order

Law & Order: SVU

The Irrational

Quantum Leap

Pretty Little Liars

The Sandman

Apples Never Fall

Chucky

Early-December

The Cleaning Lady

All American

9-1-1

Will Trent

NCIS

Ghosts

CSI: Vegas

The Neighborhood

Animal Control

Alert

Duster

Grown-ish

Hysteria

January 2024

The Lincoln Lawyer

Emily in Paris

Alien

February 2024

Etoile

Early 2024

Tron 3

Minecraft

Mortal Kombat 2

Good Fortune