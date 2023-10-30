Get reacquainted in Jigsaw’s twisted world and rewatch the Saw films

When the Saw franchise was first conceived back in 2004 by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, few could have foreseen the worldwide phenomenon it would go on to manufacture. Now, nearly 19 years later, the franchise has spawned ten films (and counting), with the latest installment hitting theaters back in late September.

The franchise revolves around the fictional serial killer John Kramer, nicknamed “Jigsaw. Unlike other established characters in the horror genre, Jigsaw zig zags by not killing his victims outright. Rather, he traps them in dire situations that he aptly calls “tests” or “games.”

With October and Halloween in full swing, there’s no better time to revisit one of the highest-grossing horror franchises ever. In addition to purchasing or renting these films, here’s where you can stream and watch all of the Saw installments to date.

Peacock

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Saw 3D/Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Prime Video

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Saw 3D/Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Jigsaw (2017)

Hulu (streaming)

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)

In theaters

Saw X (2023)