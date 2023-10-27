Gen Z wants onscreen media to show the lives that they could have had

The millennial generation knows what it feels like to start a few steps back concerning the “quintessential pursuit” of societal success. When we were in high school, there was the horrible 9/11 terrorist attack and the war that came after it, which changed the way our lives looked. When we were in college, there was the 2008 significant financial collapse, which ruined any job prospects we were looking for. We are still recovering from that to this day – still trying to figure out if that life we were chasing was even supposed to be authentic to begin with.

Despite all of this, we still had a chance to be kids. There wasn’t this over-policing of the third space – so you could meet your friends at the mall and hang out. There were dances and groups of kids in the neighborhood getting together for sports or hanging out in a park where they could see each other face-to-face. Media at the time mirrored what we saw in some way, shape, or form with The Sandlot, The Goonies, Saved By The Bell, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Keenan and Kel, Dawson’s Creek, etc. There were a bunch of stories of young people just doing young people stuff that felt relatable because we were doing it to an extent.

I say all of this because there has been some discussion over a recent UCLA “teens and screens” study where a good chunk of the Gen Z generation say they desire to see more platonic friendships in stories rather than sexual ones. There’s a lot to that assessment, given that another study shows young people are having less sex overall than their parents. Much of it derives from “points all around us,” inflation, less affordable places to live, jobs that will look to give them the lowest wages possible, and rights being eroded being decided by people who aren’t in tune with what they want. That’s just everything off the top of my head. People are living with an actual ball of stress they have to push up a hill daily.

This leads back to Gen Z and their desire to see stories focusing on their experiences, and it exists in the middle. We have to note that there has been a progressive death of the third place all over American cities. If any malls exist at all, many have curfews or don’t allow kids to be there without a parent. There is less emphasis on skate parks and parks in general. In the spaces they do go, they are under surveillance. If anything, kids are treated more as a nuisance than actual growing human beings. That’s why they have to treat digital spaces like Twitter, Discord, or TikTok as a place of congregation.

The COVID-19 pandemic only quickened this transition because teenagers missed many critical milestones like prom, graduation, etc. It’s probably why they don’t want to watch something like Euphoria, a graphic depiction of the worst sides of high school, and tune into Stranger Things, where a group of friends go into a basement and play Dungeons and Dragons. Those shows give them a glimpse into a life they could have had if local policies and grown-ups cared about cultivating places where young teens could go and be their awkward selves.

Another factor is studios deciding to remake films and television shows from the 80s that usually end with a happy ending where everything is tied in a neat little bow for the new generation. The guy gets the girl, the geek becomes the popular person at school, and everybody lives happily ever after. Well, younger people aren’t buying it because that rarely happens in real life. Not to mention, much of that media isn’t exactly inclusionary. While original stories are being made, studios don’t do a great job of promoting them and quickly pull or cancel said stories because of “lack of support.”

Thus, Gen Z is caught between a world utterly foreign to them and one that doesn’t listen to what they want. How could young people fully warm up to the concept of sex when there is immense pressure on defining who they want to be before they get to and what life should be before they find it out for themselves? Maybe romance is different for them, and we must be okay with that while trying to build structures where young people can figure things out for themselves.