DraftKings Network’s Halloween Horror Battles: Beetlejuice vs. Pennywise

Welcome back to another installment of DraftKings Network’s Halloween Horror Battles. In case you missed it, some of the DK crew went over who they think would take a potential rematch between Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger. Now, it’s time to get weird, and what we mean is a trickster matchup. Beetlejuice is known to stir trouble around houses and try to slip into a potential marriage, but Pennywise is an ancient evil that Stephen King utilizes in IT to make sure you don’t go near the sewer.

Who would win in a potential matchup? We discuss.

I would get a kick out of both of them trying to outlaugh one another creepily. That would be a sight to behold. As far as Beetlejuice (Geise for those scoring at home), we see his power set get mostly limited to the hauntings of the Deetz household. It’s not anything that is too life-threatening. Pennywise is a shape-shifting entity that’s existed since the beginning of time in the Stephen King books. While people say it might not be fair, he can shape-shift to pretty much anything at his disposal – not just the outlook of a clown. I have to give the edge to ole’ Pennywise. - Murjani Rawls - Culture Editor

This is a fascinating battle of two villains who can alter reality, and it might not be as one-sided as I initially thought. Pennywise is the scarier of the two, preying on people’s fears and truly altering reality. Beetlejuice can assume different shapes, throw his voice, and, of course, get people to sing and dance to calypso music. People would underestimate Beetlejuice in this battle, which might provide his only edge. And considering how easily it is to contain him by saying his name three times, he’s coming in a little too limited. I’m going with Pennywise to secure the victory. — David Fucillo - Head of Sports Betting Content

Pennywise has the upper hand, given that he knows a person’s deepest fears. So, in reality, wouldn’t he know Beetlejuice’s fears, hence using them against him? That’s on top of the fact that Pennywise is essentially a cosmic being. Yes, both can alter reality, but Pennywise’s ability to warp reality borders on the edge of omnipotence. Finally, it feels as if Pennywise opts to use his powers to harm his threats, whereas Beetlejuice opts to cultivate chaos. In that battle, I’m leaning toward Pennywise, who is more frightening. — Pete Hernandez - News Writer