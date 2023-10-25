DraftKings Network’s Halloween Horror Battles: Freddy vs. Jason (The Rematch)

Welcome to the first installment of DraftKings Network’s Halloween Horror Battles. This is where we pit some of the most iconic horror figures against each other to see who the victor will be. Our first one might be familiar if you saw 2003’s momentous crossover, Freddy vs. Jason. We ponder what would happen if the two horror legends were to throw down in a rematch of the immortals.

Jason is an unmovable brute, so I thought it was the right idea for Freddy to use his speed and nightmare powers to overwhelm him. To quote Scooby Doo, Freddy would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for those meddling kids. I picture this being the Peter Griffith vs. Chicken fight of the horror universe – two immortal iconic bad guys punching and slashing each other for all eternity. - Murjani Rawls - Culture Editor

We saw this battle play out in 2003 and were left with an undetermined winner. Jason ran Freddy through with his cut-off gloved hand, which allowed Lori to cut off Freddy’s head. And yet, as Jason emerged from the lake with Freddy’s head at the movie's end, we cut to the credits with Freddy looking at the camera and winking. Freddy has a broader array of powers, so he’s the favorite in the battle. And yet, this feels like a forever battle that would never actually end. Two quai-immortal beings would be fighting long after we all go. — David Fucillo - Head of Sports Betting Content

We’ve seen Freddy get the upper hand back in the dream world and Jason get the upper hand in the real-world campground setting. The neutral-site matchup was a toss-up, but I will buck the trend and pick one or the other. Jason would come out on top in a rematch, given the number of ways he could, theoretically, overpower Freddy. We’ve seen Freddy be vulnerable outside the dream state, and even if he were in a dream setting, who’s to say Jason doesn’t become self-aware, more or less? He has too much brawn to outweigh Freddy’s brain and imaginative capabilities. — Pete Hernandez - News Writer