In ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ love is used as a weapon against the Osage community

Love is one of the most potent emotions anyone can experience. It’s a solidifier of bonds between two people, family, and community and a phenomenon. Love can either enhance all those fluttery, majestic feelings already there or act as a mask for a person who doesn’t have the best intentions. When I think about Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, another cinematic marvel within a career full of them, I also think about the perspective of given Osage language consultant Christopher Cote on the marriage story of Ernest and Mollie Burkhart because it’s not precisely an enduring depiction of conquering affection within a maelstrom of death and deceit. It’s essential to keep in mind much of the happenings are through the eyes of Ernest – as dimwitted a peripheral as that is.

Ernest’s vision is not even of his own. It’s pointed in the direction of Mollie at the behest of his uncle William because he is so devoid of deciding for himself. Consider William's language to describe Mollie when Ernest states his weakness is women. He describes her figure and skin color, consciously reducing her as an impediment to the wealth he believes the Osage does not have a claim to. It’s an insidious doctrine to the manifest destiny depicted within Killers – not only happening in the Osage community but also with Tulsa, as the film notes.

But there’s something about how marriage and the intoxicating feeling of love are used as a silent, abrupt killer within a rich culture that predicates itself on togetherness that feels so disgusting. It allows wolves like William, Ernest, and all their compatriots to operate in the shadows, where the audience starts to realize how brazen this is. The Osage opened their doors to William in Gray Horse and allowed him to live amongst them, partaking in speaking their language and even becoming a reverse sheriff. But the cravenness of it all harkens back to many divide-and-conquer stories throughout history.

As he orchestrates these murders and sets various steps of men in motion to marry into Mollie’s family and slowly take it apart, William goes to funerals to give his regards. He even sits in council meetings as the community's chiefs express outrage over what’s happening. Many of the murders have already happened when these scenes occur. So, it’s even more bone-chilling to know the well-wisher is pulling the strings to kill off those he prays and hugs. You would think there is somewhat of a conscience there, but that of white supremacy and greed doesn’t operate within one. Instead, it turns your strengths (togetherness, spirituality, and love) into poison against you.

Behind the empty grin and confused stares Ernest exhibits throughout Flowers of the Killer Moon, you could say there is a sparse amount of affection there. In their first meeting alone, Ernest is encapsulated by Mollie’s insistence on surrendering to the storm – which can also double as an omen, given that Ernest serves as a husk to carry out William’s evil deeds. There are moments where he expresses love for Mollie and the children they have together, but this could also be looked at as a reflex.

You can even argue that one of the overly outward declarations of this union meaning something to Ernest is when William tells him about Mollie’s first husband, Henry Roan. Even that is dangerously misguided, as Ernest is the facilitator of the man who later executes Henry. It’s not so much about love; it’s about possession. How could someone say they care for another person when they actively partake in the deaths of family members and poison the one they love by diluting their medicine while watching them suffer at their bedside? Because thoughtless men can be driven to go to the depths of concocting deplorable things, they are the ones you have to fear the most.

William is cunning, but he becomes so powerful because there are men at his disposal who conflate the nectar of power with that of love and are incapable of separating the two. Mollie is well aware of Ernest’s intentions, but somehow, within that dumb look of his, she finds some peace. You wish you could get more of her perspective, especially considering Lilly Gladstone’s incredible performance. The audience may wonder why Mollie stayed with Ernest even as the bodies piled up. Perhaps we are asking the wrong question, and I look toward Mollie’s sister, Anna Brown, specifically.

Anna has a fierce spirit about her that refuses to be nailed down to what her husband or society thinks about her at large. She’s not afraid to speak truth to power, and that spark is because of the love she experiences throughout her family. Someone like that threatens the foundation William brings on because someone outspoken cannot be bound to the festering pull of sinister seduction. When Anna is killed, it’s as if a light rapidly goes out within Mollie’s family. Thus, Mollie finds herself encased in an ecosystem where the people who can relate to her are declining, and all she’s surrounded by is the man she’s made a family with.

The better conclusion of Mollie and Ernest’s situation is a chilly betrayal where love is mostly a one-way street. 1 Corinthians. 13:6:8 says Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. In Flowers of the Killer Moon, there is no truth to this love, no protection, and the evil dances within the flames and darkness until it overtakes the light.