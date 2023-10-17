Netflix to host live golf tournament with Full Swing, Drive to Survive stars

Fans of Drive to Survive and Full Swing have a treat from Netflix coming in November — the Netflix Cup Golf Tournament will tee off for the first time from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and will feature stars from both of the streaming service’s sports documentary shows.

In the style of “The Match,” which has featured professional golfers along with NBA and NFL stars, Formula One drivers and professional golfers will pair up and compete in match play in the live event. The tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14.

Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas will represent the PGA TOUR in the tournament, and will be paired off with Williams’ Alex Albon, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz from F1. The tournament will last nine holes, with only the top two teams advancing from the eighth to the ninth hole.