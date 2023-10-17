If you need a fresh batch of nightmares, here’s how to catch all the Elm Street films

As the calendar flips the page toward October, it only means one thing: Halloween season is in full effect. One of the most prominent fictional characters at the intersection of horror and pop culture is Freddy Kreuger, whose emergence in 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street reinvented the horror genre.

The Elm Street films would go on to spawn nine separate movies in total, and to this day, Kreuger’s “One, two, Freddy’s coming for you...” jingle can be recognized by both the avid horror fanatic and the most casual viewer. With Halloween in full swing, there’s no better time to revisit the Elm Street franchise for a much-needed movie marathon.

Here’s where you can watch every one of the Elm Street films, from the 1984 classic that reinvented the horror genre to the 2010 reboot that brought Freddy Krueger back to his roots as one of the more terrifying boogeymen on film.

Max (streaming)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)