Betting On The Emmys: Comedy Categories, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

TV fans rejoice! And it’s not just because the writers’ strike is over. We now have the odds to win the Primetime Emmy Awards. Last year when DraftKings offered Academy Awards lines, I thought it was the greatest thing ever. Now, on an unambiguous day in October, it is like Christmas Day with the rollout of the Primetime Emmy odds—available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Place your Emmy Awards bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Best Comedy Series

This is going to be a knockout, drag-out fight to the end. This has been a banner year for the comedy category. Ted Lasso (-200), The Bear (+230), Abbott Elementary (10/1), and Barry (14/1) are all deserving of the award. A slight explanation for this award is in order. Many have pointed out that The Bear and Barry carry a much more dramatic tone than comedy. However, it is important to note that unofficially, many view 30-minute shows as comedies and to qualify as a drama, you must be around an hour. Until this is changed, this is what we are working with.

I think this category is severely mispriced. The Bear is the unequivocal best show in this category. It is artistic and entertaining without being pretentious. It’s beautifully shot and perfectly fleshes out all the characters in the kitchen as they march towards the opening of The Bear. Many episodes do not feature the titular character Carmen (Jeremy Allen White) and that’s okay. One of my favorite episodes, “Forks” features Carmen’s resident rough-around-the-edges cousin Richie being taken into the world of fine dining and his reluctance to change. We progress through his resistance to assimilate to the world of microgreens, to Richie driving through the streets of Chicago belting Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” after delivering an avant-garde Chicago deep dish slice to a patron of the Three-Michilen Star restaurant.

I love everything about this show and it’s firing on all cylinders. If it’s still at +230, I would put down major dollars on The Bear and it would certainly be my best bet on the Emmy betting board. The only thing that might make me apprehensive of betting The Bear is the dominance Ted Lasso has had at the Emmys in recent years—winning back-back years. It is not unprecedented for a comedy to win multiple years in a row. Shows as recent as Veep (2015-2017), Modern Family (2010-2014), and 30 Rock (2007-2009) have taken home the big prize. Those shows had rabid fan bases and ran many more seasons, and fans were arguably much more invested than we are in Ted Lasso. Lasso has also declined in favor even with the most loyal fans of the series, and I think the thirst for a new King is real. I think that is in the form of The Bear.

Projected Winner: The Bear (+230)

Longshot Winner: Abbott Elementary (+800)

Best Lead Actor - Comedy

There is an overwhelming favorite in the Lead Actor category, and rightfully so: Jeremy Allen White (-1000) for The Bear. If you correlate Best Comedy with Best Lead Actor, this is certainly something to look at. In the last three years, the Best Actor has come from the Best Comedy of the Year (Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso, Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek). I do believe that Jeremy Allen White is the correct choice and will win in this category, but at -1000 there is simply no value at this point.

If you’re looking to bet in this category the two places I would look at are Jason Sudeikis (+500) and Bill Hader (14/1). Both are ending the shows they created—and starred in—and both have already taken away an Emmy in this category previously. If I was really going to shoot for a long shot, I would look at Bill Hader since Barry was seen as a masterpiece by many critics. There is no denying that the show continued to deliver to the end, and that’s why I give the edge to Hader over Sudeikis.

Predicted Winner: Jeremy Allen White (-1000)

Longshot Winner: Bill Hader (14/1)

Best Lead Actress - Comedy

This category is kind of sneaky this year. The price indicates Abbott Elementary Star/Show Creator Quinta Brunson (-500) is the overwhelming favorite—as she should be. Brunson has been nominated before in the same category last year where she lost to the indelible Jean Smart, but this year I think she brings all the right tools to the table. She has already collected multiple awards for her performance and writing for the show, including an Emmy for writing for the pilot episode.

Important to note: Abbott Elementary is one of the lone nominees that runs on a major television network, which in years past would have been the norm. But in the age of the streamers, it is almost a bonus if you can deliver entertaining 30-minute comedies on a network for a mass audience. That is important to take into account with voters who grew up with the network system.

If you’re looking for someone further down the list to take a shot on, I would look at the woman who is trailing her on the odds board: Rachel Brosnahan (+300) from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. This is honestly one of my favorite shows and if I was betting with my heart, this would always be the bet. But the show has fallen out of favor with the mass audiences and has since become an auto nominee ever since winning back in 2018.

Keep an eye out for super longshot Natasha Lyonne (20/1) from Poker Face. Critics love the show, but the problem is that the show airs on Peacock, which has by far some of the lowest subscribers of all the major streamers. One more to keep an eye on is Christina Applegate (+800) of Dead To Me. This is more of an emotional look as Applegate in 2021 was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and has stated that this would be her final project working in front of the camera.

Projected Winner: Quinta Brunson (-500)

Longshot Winner: Christina Applegate (+800)

—Written by VSiN’s Brian Ortega

Place your Emmy Awards bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.